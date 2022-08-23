Poems On Karma, Dhamma, And Friendship

The Karmic Trail

We turn around in circles

like wheels of a car or

the moving blades

of a fan as they spin

in the same place.

The car moves forwards

or backwards as the driver desires

on its turning wheels.

The speed controlled, the

journey mapped out.

Yet it is all the same. All turning, all

moving, all

going someplace; it’s

never ending.

We are the same.

We don’t care to question or

think about the reason why

we are here, lest it

make us wonder why we

do things the way

we do, as it would lead

to destruction

as surely as night turns to

day and day to night.

We prefer

to wait, loitering on the fringes

of ignorance.

Awareness and knowledge

makes us understand blind faiths

that go wrong.

All those paths winding in knots,

shrouded in words

invented to conform,

rather than in a straight line for

all to see.

This would not do as it makes us

think of our stupidity and

thinking is a madness

we cannot endure.

We turn our heads away

enjoying the fruits of existence

forcing forgetfulness upon ourselves,

turning into

puppets of Prophets.

And to think we

were born with a brain

and the powers to reason.

The Relationship

Sometimes what you leave out

is what makes the pulao taste

better, but I’m not telling you

what it is. That’s

my secret.

You don’t let me in

on moments in your life when

I think I need to be there.

You’ve forgotten I exist like

the kettle I once left on the fire.

It sang away the water

then cried out for the heat

coursing through and

would have been toast, except

the gas ran out faster.

The kettle lived to see

another day.

Sometimes you

wander through rooms like

a ghost seeking answers left

in spaces in a previous life.

It’s those missing pieces

that are so hauntingly

beautiful, you once said.

It gives you reason

to wonder and imagine the

thousand and one possibilities of

what it must have been. Like my

pulao you love

so much, but I will not reveal

and you are too proud to probe.

You smile and return to that

other place I’ve still

not found the road to enter

the pathway blocked by

unseen fences pushing me back

shutting me out.

Friendship

Don’t fail me now

when I’m in need of company

in this solitary state

bound by invisible chains

I can’t untangle. Unable to move

out of this place that’s home, office,

sanctuary, prison

depending on how you see it.

Don’t leave a note on the door

hastily scribbled on torn note

paper, or stuffed into

the letterbox

hoping I’d check. Words that feel

as cold as the touch of a ghost creeping

under the door even on a sunny day.

A hasty SMS sent out when you

feel like it, “hw r u 2de?”

not expecting

an answer, just a

question in politeness,

and you’re away.

“b c, b c, b c”

is all I get when I (thank you

for reaching out and)

ask how you’ve

been. Then silence.

In This Moment



I pace the corridor in

the night, there’s

solace in the quiet

dark. None to question

no need for answers that

don’t make

sense, the endless

chatter of teeth banging

against each other like

windows you forgot

to shut they

cried themselves

almost to death as the

wild winds guffawed

thrashing them this way

and that for hours.

Who answers to the gloom?

Is there anyone out

there?

If we write our stories and hide

them in

little bundles of paper

will you find them

someday?

Or will you throw them

away? Will I be just another

forgotten face

a word hastily erased from a piece

of old notepaper?

The night brings no answers

merely questions, more questions

and feet weary of going up

and down, up

and down along the

corridor wearing out

the soles of slippers.

There is nothing

to gain. Nothing. Only loss

encompasses all.

Travelling Through Samsara

Our lives are filled

with memories

of yesterdays.

Of old things

and past dreams

that weigh us to the earth.

We stumble along like everyone else

our feet advancing ahead, forever

moving forward.

Yet our minds

are held back by the chains

of time we forgot to tear asunder.

We do not know the way

to break free and won’t let ourselves

be guided. We drift along

like little drops of water

that travel in one direction.

All together.

Never alone.

We live like that.

Yet once in a while we meet

those that choose to forge ahead.

Alone.

Happy.

Content.

Like the little raindrop that chose

to sit on the branch and survey

the world around.

How perfectly delightful to watch

the world go by and

remain unaffected.

Mind Over Matter

There’s a picture in my mind

of white lotus blooming in a lake

turning its face to the orange sun

sending fingers to caress.

But I can’t give it to you.

Photographs in my mind,

crystal clear, clicked one

after the other capture

lotus as they are, bending

with the breeze dashing through

leaves sending

shivers on the water.

They cannot be shared

on Instagram or any social network.

The power to transfer or print

photographs of the mind

yet to be invented.

The lotus rises out of the mud

pristine, like thoughts I

sometimes have yet

find hard to hold onto.

My mind’s in too much of a hurry

these days, photographing

the world around, saving images

for a future that’s already come

and gone. My mind moves places

like a hummingbird fluttering

this way and that in a garden

full of blooms, unable to gain

satisfaction amidst

such abundance.

Gleaming white chaitya in

the distance beckons

through branches of a tree

as ancient as the land,

and further away

storks take flight in formations

copied jealously by pilots

gliding below powder puff clouds

meandering in a bright blue sky.

White all around; people

walking to temple dressed in

shades of white.

My mind hovers

high above trees, soaring with birds,

clicking it all.

There’s a library of photographs,

but no one can see.

Dhamma

No one

can destroy something beautiful or

pure, like music and

truth.

It can be lost and wait

hidden inside old trunks in storehouses,

covered under the sands of time,

or buried deep within

the folds of memory.

But nothing can make it disappear.

Men may go to war

to destroy that which is beautiful,

or kill to prevent the truth from

shining through.

Yet none can deny it forever.

Not even the Gods

or their appointed handymen crying out

their wares, or their self-appointed

Prophets with the urge to control

at whatever cost, proclaiming

decrees on all.

Truth emerges when

people who seek it clear the way.

Their collective yearnings

bring out that which cannot

be destroyed.

And truth triumphs once again.

(Shirani Rajapakse is a Sri Lankan poet and short story writer. Her publications include the award-winning Chant of a Million Women and I Exist. Therefore I Am. Rajapakse’s work also appears in Dove Tales, Buddhist Poetry, Litro, Silver Birch, The Write-In, Linnet’s Wings, Deep Water, Mascara, Moving Worlds, Berfrois, Counterpunch, About Place, Cyclamens & Swords, Asian Signature, Earthen Lamp, New Verse News, Voices Israel, Flash Fiction International and more.)