Joy Knocks at My Door

(– for S)

Leaving the taste of smoke on my tongue.

My body a ripe rasbhari, a mini sun hanging

from the branch, poked by a hummingbird.

And then it is gone. The night dies premature.

I’m lying in the middle of the room, my chest a can

of coke that has lost its fizz, mistaking my shadow

for your body, the thick roll of blanket

for your head. Nothing remains. Not even

my memory of you is transparent

like this day—the ear nodule, the poodle paw

nose, your expressions shifting

like a mime artist. Now I know what it meant:

reclining on the bonnet, gazing at the birds

flying away from the crisscrossed world.

Why do the lovers of your dream hold

hands & desperately want to be flamingoes.

Now I know that you wanted our love

to be a passage into that world, the other world,

the world that exists in a mirror.

I smell too much of this world, don't I?