Meet Sunanda Jayaram, The Messiah Of Farmers In Karnataka

Since 1980 —when Gundu Rao was the chief minister of the state till now, with Siddaramaiah at the helm— Jayaram, along with other women leaders from the group, has taken part in multiple protests regarding farmers’ rights. They protested against the opening of multinational companies coming from outside and the trend of privatisation.

In one instance in 2012, nearly 200 farmers, led by Jayaram, slept on the tracks at Gejjalagere between Maddur and Channapatna, in protest over the release of Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu. She had to be physically taken away from the tracks but that didn’t deter her determination to fight for her rights.