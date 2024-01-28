The enchanting path leading to the Jewish synagogue is lined with a delightful array of colorful shops, delectable food joints, and captivating artifact stores. The synagogue itself, constructed by the Jewish community of Kochi in the year 1568, proudly boasts the title of being the oldest synagogue in the Commonwealth. Stepping inside is like entering a treasure trove of antiques, from intricately designed tiles imported from China to a mesmerizing chandelier that found its way here all the way from Belgium. The synagogue's resilience shines through its history, as it weathered destruction by the Portuguese in 1662 only to be lovingly restored by the Dutch two years later. Today, it serves as an enduring symbol of the multicultural trade that once thrived in this region. Don't forget to explore the neighboring clock tower and the Jewish cemetery for more glimpses into the past.

"Splendorous" is an understatement when describing the sheer magnificence of this architectural masterpiece. The Paradesi Synagogue, whose name translates to "foreigner," houses a remarkable collection of antiques dating back centuries. The architectural grandeur of the building only adds to its allure. This synagogue, also known as the Jewish Synagogue, was initially constructed in 1568, later suffered damage at the hands of the Portuguese in 1662, and was meticulously restored by the Dutch shortly after. The synagogue's vast central hall, majestic pillars, expansive open windows, exquisite glass chandeliers, vintage lamps, and ceramic floor tiles are a visual feast. History enthusiasts will revel in the myriad rare artifacts within its walls. Situated in the heart of Jew Town in Mattancherry, adjacent to Fort Kochi, this synagogue holds the distinction of being the oldest active synagogue in the Commonwealth of Nations, one of the seven synagogues that continue to be in use in this area.

Leaving behind the bustling Jew Street, the winding lanes of Mattancherry lead to a cluster of weathered, old buildings primarily inhabited by the local fisherfolk. As you navigate your way through this maze, bypassing goats and dogs, you'll stumble upon the Dharmanath Jain Temple. Nestled in the 'Gujarati Colony,' this temple serves as the spiritual heart of Mattancherry's Jain community. Crafted predominantly from pristine white marble, it radiates an aura of serenity amidst the chaos of its surroundings. This enclave is predominantly populated by the descendants of Gujarati settlers who arrived in earlier centuries and continued their trade practices. Be sure to sample the delectable sweets offered by the 'mittai-walas,' which are renowned as some of the best in Kochi.