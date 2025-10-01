They are all artificial structures, although they are representational documents that extend beyond their existence in a fragmentary form. They reemerge as symbols of the damage inflicted on the contemporary human condition. These may be impoverished and deteriorated spaces, yet they accumulate past and present traces of an imaginative life that has been lived. This is a powerful and evocative approach—one that invites us to see pictures and art not as separate disciplines but as interconnected ways of understanding the human experience.