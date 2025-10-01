Heartwarming images capture the joy and communal power of music-making.
Fragmented and deteriorated landscapes symbolize traces of past and present human life.
The fusion of art and imagery reveals interconnected ways to understand the human experience.
They are all artificial structures, although they are representational documents that extend beyond their existence in a fragmentary form. They reemerge as symbols of the damage inflicted on the contemporary human condition. These may be impoverished and deteriorated spaces, yet they accumulate past and present traces of an imaginative life that has been lived. This is a powerful and evocative approach—one that invites us to see pictures and art not as separate disciplines but as interconnected ways of understanding the human experience.
Samit Das specialises in painting, interactive artworks & artists’ books.