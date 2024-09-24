Is AI Adding To Global Inequality?

White Collar Jobs Most Affected by AI

In its Working Paper 96, published August last year, the ILO suggests that white-collar jobs will be the most exposed to AI-based disruption. Around 24 per cent of such work, 95 million jobs of the 400 million white collar jobs available globally, will see “significant task automation”. Out of these, ILO estimates 58 per cent, or 232 million jobs, will be only “moderately exposed” to AI; this means only some level of task automation will occur, but it won’t be too extensive. Among examples given by ILO are clerical and administrative roles such as data processing, book-keeping, accounting, and customer service representatives (call centres agents etc.)