Book Excerpt: Farah Bashir’s Rumours Of Spring

‘Neyrkha kinih kadath? Will you leave, or shall I drive you out?’ the priest was heard threatening the ghost in the dimly lit room where he performed exorcism rituals. Their conversations were somewhat audible to the family members outside the room. They could hear Jaaji’s voice transform into a rough, adult male voice. During her outbursts, the spirit that possessed Jaaji demanded various things. One time, it had asked that three whole chickens be fed to it within fifteen minutes. It had threatened to poison the family meals if the demand wasn’t met. There was one other demand that was so peculiar that it became the stuff of legends. The spirit had frightened the entire family by telling them that it would reside in Jaaji’s body forever and had additionally sworn to raze the entire house down.