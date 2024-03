Culture & Society

Bollywood Weddings: Real-Life Fairytales or Filtered Reality?

Do extravagant Bollywood weddings inspire real-life celebrations, or do they create unrealistic expectations? This video dives into the influence of Bollywood on Indian weddings, exploring how movies like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun..! shaped the idea of lavish ceremonies. We discuss the rise of opulent wedding trends, designer outfits, and celebrity appearances - all fueled by social media.