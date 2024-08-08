Culture & Society

Art Vs Artist Conundrum: A Dance With Ethics

The nature of artistic value and the ethical consideration of supporting problematic figures

Two-time Governor-Generals Award-winner Alice Munro
Two-time Governor-General's Award-winner Alice Munro Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

The ‘art vs artist’ debate isn’t about imposing a high moral standard on artists; it is about expecting them to lead by example, aligning their personal conduct with the messages they convey through their art. This is only an ideal proposition. Instances of artists or screen heroes disappointing their admirers through their conduct are sadly not uncommon. The recent controversy surrounding Alice Munro, a celebrated Nobel Prize-winning short story writer and revered almost as a literary saint, serves as a poignant example within a recurring pattern.

Her daughter, Andrea Skinner, revealed that the Canadian author’s second husband, Gerald Fremlin, sexually abused her when she was just nine years old. Although Fremlin pleaded guilty for the sexual assault, Munro chose to remain with him till he died, prompting a deep “reassessment” of her legacy. This incident, however, has reignited the never-ending debate about whether art can be separated from the artist. There is no definitive answer to this question; a fact that holds true in Munro’s case too. Despite her celebrated status and the veneration she received, the controversy challenges the separation of her art from her personal life.

The debate revolves around key issues: the essence of artistic value, the ethical implications of engaging with controversial figures, and the effect of personal misconduct on an artist’s reputation. Both the proponents and the opponents of this debate have their examples to support their arguments. R Kelly, Woody Allen, and Pablo Picasso have all been accused of serious moral offenses, yet their work continues to captivate audiences. For many of Munro’s admirers, however, her personal failings and shortcomings appear too dominant to overlook. On the other hand, we have seen India’s #MeToo movement of 2018, which shed light on the abuse of power by prominent men in the arts, including directors, producers, artists, and musicians, and its disastrous effects on numerous women.

For most people, it all depends on the severity of offence an artist commits. People typically hold nuanced perspectives on different types of offenses and respond accordingly. Additionally, the popularity of the artist and the media’s amplification of the issue play significant roles in shaping the discourse around it.

In the Indian context, however, the ‘types of offence” significantly influence public opinion. Generally speaking, an offence that violates ethical values tends to tarnish the image of the artist. The cases of film actors Alok Nath and Salman Khan highlight how different types of “offenses” are perceived and judged by the public. Nath, who is celebrated for his roles of an ideal father or family elder, faced a severe backlash after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced, leading to a swift decline in his popularity. In contrast, Khan―despite various legal issues and public scrutiny involving road accidents, blackbuck poaching cases, and others―continues to maintain his stardom and has a massive fan following. While his philanthropic work might have blunted the attack on his image, it also appears that the public differentiates between the types of crimes.

However, various other factors come into play, influenced by the cultural context and social structure. The line between an artist’s personal life and their public image is often blurred. Their fans expect them to embody certain moral standards, making personal failings a potential threat to their popularity. This dynamic is particularly pronounced in Bollywood, where actors and artists are increasingly facing scrutiny for their political views.

The rise of social media has undoubtedly added complexity to the issue. Admirers can quickly turn into critics as they follow prevailing trends, and social media’s tendency towards negativism amplifies this effect.

The issue isn’t in black and white. The art-artist debate is deeply personal, where there is no universal moral standard to separate the art from the artist. While some may argue that the artist’s actions affect the value of the art, others believe the two can be judged separately. Ultimately, each person must navigate this issue according to their own moral compass, and there may not be a definitive answer.

(The author worked for Hindustan Times and The Statesman. At present, he works for UN agencies)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  2. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
  3. Pakistan Squad For Bangladesh Tests Revealed: No 'Major Surgery' - Check Who Is In, Who Is Out
  4. IND Vs SL 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Calls For 'Serious' Look Into Batting Against Spin After Series Loss
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Spinners Lead Sri Lanka To First Series Win Over India In 27 Years
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  2. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  3. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  4. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  5. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  2. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  4. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
  5. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  3. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  5. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Cafe Blast: 1 Injured After Blast At Jodhpur Park Cafe In South Kolkata, Probe Underway
  2. UP: Lawyer Held For 'Inciting' Woman's Self-Immolation Bid Near CM Yogi's Residence In Lucknow
  3. Maharashtra: 3-Year-Old Girl Dies As Dog Falls On Her From 5th Floor
  4. Large Group Of Bangladesh Nationals Stopped From Sneaking Into India: BSF
  5. 'Will You Arrest Him Again?': Delhi HC Asks ED Over Plea On Kejriwal's Bail Cancellation
Entertainment News
  1. 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' On Zee5 Review: Dhairya Karwa Saves A Riveting Show Marred By Tedious Execution
  2. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  3. 'Vedaa': John Abraham-Sharvari Starrer Gets U/A Certificate, Censor Board Deletes 9 Minutes Of Clips
  4. Alia Bhatt To Resume Shooting For Second Schedule Of 'Alpha' in Kashmir In September 2024-Report
  5. Avneet Kaur Accused Of Fraud And Non-Payment By A Jewellery Brand
US News
  1. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  2. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
  3. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  4. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
  5. Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Scrutiny After Door Blowout Incident; Company Announces Design Changes
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests: Interim Govt Led By Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus To Take Oath Today | Top Points
  2. Taylor Swift Cancels Vienna Concerts After Austria Govt Thwarts ISIS Terror Attack
  3. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  4. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
  5. PETA Protesters Interrupt Pope Francis' Vatican Audience, Call On Him To Denounce Bullfighting
Latest Stories
  1. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  2. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  3. Paris Olympics Day 12 Highlights: Vinesh Appeals In CAS To Get Joint Silver, Mirabai Chanu Misses Medal; Sable Finishes 11th In Steeplechase
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Discusses Possible 'Options' With IOA President PT Usha; Sports Minister To Speak In The Parliament
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat India By 110 Runs, Clinch Bilateral Series After 27 Years
  6. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  7. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  8. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign