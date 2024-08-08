Art Vs Artist Conundrum: A Dance With Ethics

The debate revolves around key issues: the essence of artistic value, the ethical implications of engaging with controversial figures, and the effect of personal misconduct on an artist’s reputation. Both the proponents and the opponents of this debate have their examples to support their arguments. R Kelly, Woody Allen, and Pablo Picasso have all been accused of serious moral offenses, yet their work continues to captivate audiences. For many of Munro’s admirers, however, her personal failings and shortcomings appear too dominant to overlook. On the other hand, we have seen India’s #MeToo movement of 2018, which shed light on the abuse of power by prominent men in the arts, including directors, producers, artists, and musicians, and its disastrous effects on numerous women.