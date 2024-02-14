A Will To Protect My Memories

I want my nephew to have some of my books, the ones his father got for me, the cracked CDs his father, my brother, once left in my custody and my great grandfather’s bed. It is a queen-sized four-poster bed that my great grandfather had got made when my grandfather was born. It was in the old house in Arrah that belonged to my grandfather. He died in this bed. Alone and perhaps, in peace. The bed was shipped to me by my mother. She said it is a blessing. If my nephew won’t have it, it should go to the brothel in Kamathipura and if the brothel is no longer there, the bed should be for anyone who’d have it. I know someone who had once said they’d imagined waking up in it on a summer afternoon with the curtains keeping the sun and the world out of sight.