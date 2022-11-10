Latest Crypto News: CoinSwitch Hires Top Executive, Messi Takes Stake in NFT, Rolex Jumps Into Metaverse

India-based crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber has appointed Shiva Tadikonda as the chief compliance officer. The appointment is seen in line with the company’s continued efforts to strengthen its legal and compliance structures to create a compliant wealth-tech platform.

According to data shared with Outlook Money by CoinSwitch Kuber, the exchange has hired over 40 candidates across engineering, new initiatives, technology, and other corporate functions across different levels in the past three months.

“We will continue to hire across these functions in the October-December quarter, as we strengthen our crypto product offerings and diversify into other asset classes,” says Nishant Das – vice-president and head of talent acquisition, CoinSwitch Kuber.

Lionel Messi Takes Stake in NFT Fantasy

Football legend Lionel Messi is now an investor and a brand advocate for Sorare, a non-fungible token (NFT) trading game in France.

According to a statement released by the company on November 9, 2022, the Argentine superstar, who plays for the French football club, Paris Saint-Germain, will help Sorare establish new benchmarks for how fans interact with teams and athletes.

In addition, they will collaborate to develop fresh content and fan experiences, Sorare said.

The company said that Messi has taken an equity position in Sorare as part of the agreement without going into further detail regarding the size of his ownership or other parameters. The collaboration with Messi, according to Nicolas Julia, the CEO and co-founder of Sorare, was a ‘huge milestone’ for the company.

“We believe Messi will help us set new standards in how we do this, and we look forward to sharing what new content and fan experiences we have been collaborating on, soon,” Julia told CNBC.

Rolex Jumps Into Metaverse

Swiss luxury watchmaker, Rolex, has filed a trademark registration pertaining to cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and virtual products, which suggests that the company is interested in participating in the metaverse game.

Michael Kondoudis, a trademark, and patent attorney, tweeted information on the trademark application that Rolex had submitted to the USPTO, which reveals the luxury wristwatch has big plans for its brand in the metaverse.

The trademark application with serial number 97655284 was registered on October 31, 2022 and includes ideas for NFTs as well as the exchange and transfer of virtual currencies, according to the information available.