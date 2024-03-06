Pink" is a movie that conveys a critical point that "no" is a "no" and you should not force anyone to do something against their will. This film stars Taapsee Pannu and is mostly based on her character, Minal. Minal and her friends were victims of harassment, with an attempt to lodge a complaint made with the police. However, it becomes challenging when the alleged culprit has strong ties with the influential people of the society. When Deepak, an eminent lawyer (played by Amitabh Bachchan), is ready to assist the innocent, that's when it happens. It is a movie that focuses on women, their characters, and how those women can be strong and fight for fairness against injustice.