Indian cinema has for many years been about heroism with men saving the day and mostly rescuing the princess in jeopardy. But with the duration of time, some movies have been very instrumental in creating female characters that are not just love interests. Such movies focus on women as the way they actually are – fragile but at the same time strong, intelligent emotionally, loving, and caring. These movies present them in different roles ranging from sweet homemakers to real heroes.
Let's take a look at some movies that glorify strong women.
1. Piku
The film presents Piku, the protagonist played by Deepika Padukone, as an independent, strong-willed woman who is not defined by another man but by her own ambitions and responsibilities. This representation can inspire women, showing them that they too can lead their lives on their own terms, and still find fulfillment in their life. Furthermore, the film’s realistic depiction of a single woman caring for her aging father can resonate with many women in India who are in similar situations. By showcasing these themes, Piku motivates people to change societal attitudes, promote gender equality, and empower women in India. It’s a step towards more progressive cinema that mirrors the evolving role of women in Indian society.
2. Queen
This film is meant to be a presentation of a female who can achieve anything regardless of being side by side with a man. Kangana Ranaut portrays the lead role name Rani. She's depressed because she had planned her life with her fiance (played by Rajkummar Rao) and he changed his mind just before their wedding. Yet she chooses to go on their honeymoon by herself instead of blaming anyone for the situation. For the duration of her journey, she experiences difficulties that overshadow her normal life. The experience teaches her a lot about herself and she becomes stronger.
3. Mission Mangal
“Mission Mangal” is a Bollywood film that narrates the story of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission, also known as Mangalyaan. It showcases an amazing cast of strong female characters, each a scientist at ISRO. These characters, portrayed by Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, and Nithya Menen, are depicted as intelligent, determined, and crucial to the mission’s success. The film breaks traditional gender stereotypes by showing these female scientists as not just homemakers but significant contributors to one of India’s most ambitious space missions. The movie also does a great job of highlighting the struggles of women in balancing their personal and professional lives, particularly through Vidya Balan’s character, Tara Shinde, who juggles her responsibilities as a scientist, wife, and mother. In conclusion, “Mission Mangal” serves as a source of inspiration for women in India, demonstrating that they can achieve great things and make significant contributions to society, even in fields dominated by men.
4. Pink
Pink" is a movie that conveys a critical point that "no" is a "no" and you should not force anyone to do something against their will. This film stars Taapsee Pannu and is mostly based on her character, Minal. Minal and her friends were victims of harassment, with an attempt to lodge a complaint made with the police. However, it becomes challenging when the alleged culprit has strong ties with the influential people of the society. When Deepak, an eminent lawyer (played by Amitabh Bachchan), is ready to assist the innocent, that's when it happens. It is a movie that focuses on women, their characters, and how those women can be strong and fight for fairness against injustice.
5. Shakuntla Devi
The movie "Shakuntala Devi" is the biopic of the extraordinary journey of the world-renowned Indian mathematician, portrayed by Vidya Balan. Shakuntala Devi is so genius in mathematics that folk started calling her the human-computer. The film depicts the woman's performance and the journey that she travels around the world to show her incredible talent. The way Vidya Balan played the role signifies strong womanhood.
6. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
The movie Manikarnika stars Kangana Ranaut who portrays Rani Lakshmibai, the wife of King of Jhansi. When the English East India Company attempted to annex the kingdom, she refused and rebelled against them. This is a story of courageous Rani Lakshmi Bai who fought bravely against the Britishers to protect her land. The movie is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut.
7. Gangubai Kathiawadi
"Gangubai Kathiawadi" is a movie that prompted people back to the cinema halls even after the pandemic. The movie casts Alia Bhatt in the main role and is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The narrative revolves around a little girl who originally came from Kathiawad and was trafficked to sex work when she was a child. She was to wind up later as a figure of great consequence in the brothels and the world of politics. The movie is a blockbuster and the character of Gangubai is celebrated as a strong woman.