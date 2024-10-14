Tihar Diwali 2024: Date, Timing And Unique Rituals Of Nepal’s Five-Day Festival

Tihar, also known as Deepawali or Yama Panchak, is considered one of the vibrant and significant festivals celebrated by Hindus in Nepal and other parts of India, particularly by the Nepali community. This five-day holiday holds a special place in the hearts of the Nepalese community. The festival mirrors the Indian Diwali in its essence but is unique in its customs and traditions, showcasing a deep reverence for nature, animals, and the bond between humans and their surroundings.

Tihar Diwali 2024: Date and timing

Day 1: Kag Tihar, October 29, 2024 (Tuesday) Dwadashi

Day 2: Trayodashi, October 30, 2024 (Wednesday)

Day 3 : Kukur Tihar, Gai Tihar, October 31, 2024 (Thursday)

Day4: Aaunsi, November 1, 2024 (Friday)

Day 5: Goru Pooja, Maha Pooja, Nepal Sambat Aarmabha, November 2, 2024 (Saturday)

Day 6: Bhai Dooj, November 3, 2024 (Sunday).

Rituals of Tihar

Tihar is celebrated for five days in Nepal during Diwali, which is related to unique rituals that involve animals, deities, and family members:

Kaag Tihar (Crow Tihar)