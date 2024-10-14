Brand Studio

Tihar Diwali 2024: Date, Timing And Unique Rituals Of Nepal's Five-Day Festival

Celebrate Tihar Diwali from October 29 to November 3, 2024, with unique rituals honoring animals and deities. Discover its rich traditions!

Tihar Diwali 2024
Tihar Diwali 2024: Date, Timing And Unique Rituals Of Nepal’s Five-Day Festival
Tihar, also known as Deepawali or Yama Panchak, is considered one of the vibrant and significant festivals celebrated by Hindus in Nepal and other parts of India, particularly by the Nepali community. This five-day holiday holds a special place in the hearts of the Nepalese community. The festival mirrors the Indian Diwali in its essence but is unique in its customs and traditions, showcasing a deep reverence for nature, animals, and the bond between humans and their surroundings.

Tihar Diwali 2024: Date and timing

  • Day 1: Kag Tihar, October 29, 2024 (Tuesday) Dwadashi

  • Day 2: Trayodashi, October 30, 2024 (Wednesday)

  • Day 3: Kukur Tihar, Gai Tihar, October 31, 2024 (Thursday)

  • Day4: Aaunsi, November 1, 2024 (Friday)

  • Day 5: Goru Pooja, Maha Pooja, Nepal Sambat Aarmabha, November 2, 2024 (Saturday)

  • Day 6: Bhai Dooj, November 3, 2024 (Sunday).

Rituals of Tihar

Tihar is celebrated for five days in Nepal during Diwali, which is related to unique rituals that involve animals, deities, and family members:

Kaag Tihar (Crow Tihar)

Kaag Tihar (Crow Tihar)
info_icon

The first day is dedicated to Kaag, or Crow, considered the messengers of death, or Yama in Hindu mythology. People genuinely believe that offering food to the crows can protect their homes from negative energy. In the morning, the households prepare food offerings like grain, rice, or sweets, placing them on the rooftop or in open spaces for the crows. It is believed that the cawing of crows is considered acceptance of food, prevents ill omens, and brings good fortune and blessings of Yama.

Kukur Tihar (Dog Tihar)

Kukur Tihar (Dog Tihar)
info_icon

The second day is celebrated as Kukur Tihar, and it is dedicated to the dogs who are considered faithful companions. Dogs are worshipped on this day, and the day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Nepal. People decorate their dogs with flower garlands and a tika on their forehead. People offer them delicious foods and treats. This day acknowledges the role played by dogs; they are believed to be the guardians of the afterlife and are appreciated for guarding homes and their loyalty to humans. Kukur Tihar is a day celebrating the bond between humans and four-legged faithful friends.

Gai Tihar and Lakshmi Pooja

Gai Tihar and Lakshmi Pooja
info_icon

The third day is special as it celebrates both Gau Mata and Lakshmi Mata. In Hinduism, the cow is regarded as a sacred animal and represents the earth. People worship cows, adorned with garlands and apply tika on their foreheads. They also feed them special meals to seek their blessings.

In the evening, people worship Mata Lakshmi, light diyas and decorate homes; they make rangolis and pray for good health and wealth. Women and children participate in Deusi Bhailo, a traditional practice where they visit homes singing songs in exchange for gifts and blessings.

Goru Tihar and Govardhan Pooja

Goru Tihar and Govardhan Pooja
info_icon

The fourth day is celebrated as Govardhan puja and Goru Tihar, where people worship oxen, considered the backbone of farming in Nepal. They are given tika and garlands, and special foods are offered to them as a gesture of gratitude. In some regions, Govardhan, a representation of the Govardhan Mountain (from the legend of Lord Krishna), is worshipped using cow dung.

Bhai Tikka or Bhai Dooj

Bhai Tikka or Bhai Dooj
info_icon

Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the fifth day, a celebration of love and togetherness of siblings. Sisters keep fast, perform aarti, offer sweets and gifts, and pray for their brother’s wellbeing. In the evening, a grand feast is organized in homes to celebrate the festival. The day celebrated strong bonds and eternal love between brothers and sisters.

Importance of Tihar in Nepal (History and Significance)

Tihar in Nepal
info_icon

While the whole world celebrates Lord Ram’s arrival in Ayodhya (India), Nepal focuses on the Tihar festival, which defines loyalty, love, and thankfulness towards animals (cows, crows, oxen, and dogs). People enjoy this festival by worshipping the animals and feeding them to seek their blessings. It is believed that Tihar dates back to the agrarian societies of Nepal, where the bond between humans and animals played a crucial role in survival.

Legends related to this festival

The festival celebrates Bhai Tikka on the fifth day, symbolizing Yamaraj, who granted his sister Yamuna the gift of immortality through love and prayers. Also, the Nepali communities during the Tihar festival worship goddess Lakshmi for health and prosperity, reflecting the deep cultural significance of prosperity and family well-being.

Significance of Tihar

The festival holds a significant place for the Nepalese Hindu communities as each day of Tihar is dedicated to a different element of nature—crows, dogs, cows, oxen, and humans. This showcases the deep respect for animals and nature, recognizing their roles in everyday life. During the Tihar festival, they lighten their homes and streets with diyas and make rangoli to welcome the goddess of wealth. The festival also celebrates sibling bonds. While primarily a Hindu festival, Tihar is celebrated across Nepal by people of different faiths, including Buddhists. It fosters a sense of unity and shared culture in the country.

Tihar Diwali is more than a festival of lights—it's a celebration of life, nature, animals, and familial bonds. Through the worship of crows, dogs, cows, and oxen, it honours the relationship between humans and animals. The festival fosters a deep connection between nature and spirituality, ultimately focusing on family and the prosperity brought by goddess Lakshmi. Whether through Deusi Bhailo songs or Bhai Tika rituals, Tihar strengthens community bonds and reminds people of the importance of harmony with their environment.

