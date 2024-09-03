Brand Studio

The Historical And Cultural Importance Of Onam: Honoring King Mahabali

Onam is not only about the grand feast, boat races, and offerings, but if you look on the other side, you will realize its epic story of Kerala’s historical tale and King Mahabali’s relevance in today’s world.

Onam Festival
Onam, the most beloved and significant festival of beautiful Kerala, has almost arrived and will be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. One of the primary reasons for celebrating Onam is to welcome King Mahabali and appreciate the golden age of his reign. Onam is not only about the grand feast, boat races, and offerings, but if you look on the other side, you will realize its epic story of Kerala’s historical tale and King Mahabali’s relevance in today’s world. This year Onam will be celebrated on September 6, 2024, and will culminate on the 10th day, which is September 15, 2024.

What is the history behind Onam?

History Behind Onam
Onam is related to mythology and originated during the period of King Mahabali, who was known for legendary monarchy and charity. Despite being the demon king, he always kept his subjects happy and fulfilled. He was known for his benevolence and righteous governance. The golden era was when everyone was satisfied, with no poverty, no discrimination, no corruption, and no disrespect. The Mahabali era was a period that saw equal and prosperous treatment for everyone. According to the historical texts, Mahabali defeated the gods and took over three worlds. Out of concern for the powers and supremacy, gods and Indradev went to Lord Vishnu and asked him to help them out, and this is the reason Lord Vishnu took the Vamana (dwarf Brahman) avatar.

According to legends, Lord Vishnu’s avatar Vamana (a dwarf Brahmin) asked for the land of three paces, to which King Mahabali, who was respected and kind to the Brahmin, agreed to his wishes of three land. The Brahmin eventually became magnificent to the size of cosmic proportions. He kept his first leg and covered the whole of the earth, the second step on the sky, and when it came to the third, the king asked him to keep his third step on his head, which pushed him to the Patala (netherworld).

The king was very generous and attached to his kingdom and people. After knowing the Vamana avatar is none other than Lord Vishnu, he requested that he should be allowed to visit Kerala once a year. Onam celebrates King Mahabali’s annual visit to the earth, representing Kerala’s oldest tradition and respect for the king.

Onam: The celebration of the rich culture of Kerala

Onam Celebration
The celebration of Onam is related to this historical tale of King Mahabali, who symbolizes the triumph of righteousness, humility, and devotion. Onam is a huge celebration of equality, where people come together, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion, to honour the values that Mahabali embodied.

The festivities of Onam include various cultural and religious activities, such as the creation of Pookalam (floral carpets), the preparation of the grand Onam Sadhya (feast), traditional games, and the famous Vallamkali (boat races). These celebrations are a tribute to the golden era of Mahabali's rule and a reflection of the ideal society that people aspire to create.

The relevance of King Mahabali in modern times

Relevance of King Mahabali in modern times
King Mahabali holds significant relevance in today’s world; his ideals, his selflessness, his kindness, and his concept of equality and justice are what this modern generation seeks. Onam is more than a celebration of feast and culture; it is a celebration of kindness and giving nature, a reflection of the collective aspirations of people for a better future.

Despite being the demon king and having immense power and wealth, he didn't let his kindness and his ideals vanish. Due to his philanthropist nature, he let Vamana take everything (apart from the three paces of lands), including his own life, which resonates deeply in today's world, where the pursuit of power and material wealth often leads to the erosion of moral values.

Witness the beautiful aspect of Onam intertwined with the history and culture of Kerala. As the festival approaches, the Mallu people are the most excited ones, as they not only welcome their beloved king but also enjoy this auspicious celebration with family and friends, celebrating the ideals of equality, justice, and compassion that he championed. This Mahabali story will continue to inspire generations. The South Indian people, who are residing in different states and different countries, continue to celebrate Onam in their place without forgetting their traditions and culture. The king’s kindness and his righteous governance will be remembered every year with the arrival of the Onam festival and make us celebrate him and the importance of humility in the face of power.

Happy Onam!

