The Historical And Cultural Importance Of Onam: Honoring King Mahabali

Onam is related to mythology and originated during the period of King Mahabali, who was known for legendary monarchy and charity. Despite being the demon king, he always kept his subjects happy and fulfilled. He was known for his benevolence and righteous governance. The golden era was when everyone was satisfied, with no poverty, no discrimination, no corruption, and no disrespect. The Mahabali era was a period that saw equal and prosperous treatment for everyone. According to the historical texts, Mahabali defeated the gods and took over three worlds. Out of concern for the powers and supremacy, gods and Indradev went to Lord Vishnu and asked him to help them out, and this is the reason Lord Vishnu took the Vamana (dwarf Brahman) avatar.