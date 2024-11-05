Sacred Gurudwaras In Delhi To Visit On Guru Nanak Jayanti For A Spiritual Journey

Sikh Community or the protectors of Delhi have a long and layered history in the secular city. They find peace and connections through their Gurudwaras scattered in the city. As Guruparab is almost on the door, the most important Sikh festival is going to be celebrated with reverence and devotion across the globe. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, who spread the message of love, equality, and service to humanity. On this day, devotees gather at Gurudwaras to offer prayers, partake in kirtans, and participate in langar (community meals). Delhi, home to a thriving Sikh community, several historic Gurudwaras are beautifully decorated and witness grand celebrations during Guru Nanak Jayanti. Also, these gurudwaras hold a significant place in the hearts of Sikh communities and embody the teachings of Sikhism. If you are in the capital city during this sacred occasion, you should visit some of the most revered Gurudwaras.