Sacred Gurudwaras In Delhi To Visit On Guru Nanak Jayanti For A Spiritual Journey

Celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti in Delhi by visiting historic Gurudwaras, joining kirtans, and experiencing the spiritual essence of Sikhism.

Sacred Gurudwaras In Delhi
Sacred Gurudwaras In Delhi
Sikh Community or the protectors of Delhi have a long and layered history in the secular city. They find peace and connections through their Gurudwaras scattered in the city. As Guruparab is almost on the door, the most important Sikh festival is going to be celebrated with reverence and devotion across the globe. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, who spread the message of love, equality, and service to humanity. On this day, devotees gather at Gurudwaras to offer prayers, partake in kirtans, and participate in langar (community meals). Delhi, home to a thriving Sikh community, several historic Gurudwaras are beautifully decorated and witness grand celebrations during Guru Nanak Jayanti. Also, these gurudwaras hold a significant place in the hearts of Sikh communities and embody the teachings of Sikhism. If you are in the capital city during this sacred occasion, you should visit some of the most revered Gurudwaras.

Gurudwaras to visit during Guruparab

Gurudwara Bangla Sahib

Gurudwara Bangla Sahib
Gurudwaara Bangla Sahib is a prominent Sikh Gurudwara located in New Delhi, India. The majestic shrine is open 24/7 and feeds thousands of people every 15 minutes. The Gurudwara is known for its serene atmosphere, beautiful architecture and the langer served for the devotees. What could be a more blissful day than visiting Gurudwara Bangla Sahib during Guru Nanak Jayanti? The gurudwara is adorned with colourful lights and decorations, and special prayers and ceremonies are held during the auspicious occasion. It's a great place to experience the Sikh culture, enjoy the spiritual atmosphere, and witness the community coming together in celebration.

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk

Timing: opens for 24 hrs.

Gurudwara Sis Gunj Sahib

Gurudwara Sis Gunj Sahib
Sis Gunj Sahib, one of the most iconic gurudwara of Delhi is located in Chandni Chowk. It commemorates the martyrdom of the ninth Sikh Guru, Tegh Bahadur. This gurdwara holds immense historical and religious importance for Sikhs, making it a particularly special place to visit during Guru Nanak Jayanti. Devotees gather from all over the world to pay their respects and participate in special prayers and ceremonies during Guru Nanak Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru. The gurdwara is beautifully adorned with lights and flowers, and the atmosphere is filled with devotion and spirituality. There is an unforgettable story related to Guru Teg Bahadur when he was asked by Aurangzeb to convert to Islam and upon his refusal executed him. His body was later stolen by his disciple who burnt his house down to cremate his guru.

Nearest Metro Station: Chandni Chowk

Timing: 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

Gurudwara Mata Sundari

Gurudwara Mata Sundari
Gurudwara Mata Sundari is a significant Sikh shrine in Delhi, is particularly special because it was the residence of Mata Sundari, one of the wives of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru. The mother of the Khalsa breathed her last breath here, she served his followers (Guru Govind Singh) for 40 years. During Guru Nanak Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, the gurdwara is decorated, and the atmosphere is filled with spiritual fervour.

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House.

Timing: Opens for 24 hrs.

Gurudwara Baba Banda Singh Bahadur

Gurudwara Baba Banda Singh Bahadur
The most significant Sikh Shrine with a beautiful view of Qutub Minar, is dedicated to the courageous warrior-saint, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, the gurdwara commemorates his martyrdom and his role in establishing the Sikh state. The gurdwara is a serene place of worship, offering a sense of peace and spirituality. On Guru Nanak Jayanti, the gurdwara hosts special prayers, 'langar' (community kitchen), and processions, attracting devotees from far and wide. Visiting this gurdwara is a way to connect with Sikh history and traditions, and to experience the vibrant spirit of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Nearest Metro Station: Qutub Minar.

Timing: 10: 00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Gurudwara Moti Bagh

Gurudwara Moti Bagh
Gurudwara Moti Bagh, a significant Sikh shrine in Delhi, holds a special place in the hearts of devotees during Guru Nanak Jayanti. This historic gurdwara is associated with Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, who camped here during his visit to Delhi. The gurdwara features distinctive Sikh architecture and a serene ambience. On Guru Nanak Jayanti, the gurdwara hosts special prayers, kirtans and langar to commemorate the birth of the first Sikh Guru. It's a popular destination for devotees seeking spiritual solace and blessings on this auspicious occasion.

Nearest Metro Station: Dhaula Kuan

Timing: opens for 24 hours.

Gurudwara Dumdama Singh

Gurudwara Dumdama Singh
Nizamuddin is not only a home to Dargah, but also, one of the most iconic gurudwaras of Delhi. Gurudwara Damdama Sahib is historically important as the place where Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, stayed while meeting Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar. The name ‘Damdama’ refers to a place where one takes a rest, and the Guru is believed to have paused here during his journey. The serene environment of the Gurudwara, coupled with its rich history, makes it a must-visit destination for devotees and travellers alike, especially during Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura

Timings: 03:30 AM - 10:00 PM.

Delhi, with its deep-rooted Sikh heritage, comes alive with devotion and joy during Guru Nanak Jayanti. Each Gurudwara offers a unique spiritual experience, combining history, culture, and the essence of Sikhism’s message of love and service. Whether it is the grandeur of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib or the historical significance of Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, visiting these sacred places during Guru Nanak Jayanti is a journey that brings peace, unity, and a deep connection to the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

