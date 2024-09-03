Onam 2024: Must-Visit Temples To Visit In Kerala To Celebrate Onam

Guruvyur Sri Krishna Temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, worshipped as Guruvayappan, is a must-visit temple in Kerala during the grand festival Onam. The temple attracts tourists from all over the world because of its architectural beauty and rich history. Guruvayur is prominently known for its elephant festival, where elephants are beautifully dressed and paraded for various performances. According to legends, Lord Krishna sent his charioteer, Udhava, to prevent him from worshipping the Vishnu idols in Dwarka. Udhava sought the assistance of Lord Vayu (Lord of Winds) removed the statue from Kerala and put it in Guruvayur. Since then, the location has become known as 'Guru-Vayu-ur'. It is believed that visiting this temple can bring spiritual enlightenment to human lives.