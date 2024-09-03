Onam 2024: Must-Visit Temples To Visit In Kerala To Celebrate Onam

The serene and vibrant place in the lap of nature Kerala is all geared up for celebrating their upcoming and most important festival, Onam. The festival celebrates with great enthusiasm and fervour, welcoming the mystical king Mahabali. The official festival of the state Onam celebrates the Malayali culture with elaborate feasts, vibrant floral arrangements (Pookkalam), the Onam Sadya, boat races, and traditional dances. The festival is deeply rooted in Kerala's cultural and religious fabric. The festival holds a specific place in the heart of the Malayali people; visiting temples and offering prayers during Onam is considered pure and auspicious, and that’s why here in this article we have listed the beautiful temples to visit during the Onam festival in Kerala.
Significant temples to visit during Onam in Kerala:
Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram
Known for its beauty and grandeur, the Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The temple is one of the 108 Divya Desams and holds religious importance in the heart of the Malayali people. The Vishnu temple is considered a focal point during Onam, with its poojas, rituals, and offerings. The people pray for their good health and fortune to Lord Vishnu, who is believed to be a Vamana avatar. It will be a good way to start your day if you are thinking of visiting the prominent temple. You will witness the Athachamayam parade, which marks the start of the Onam festivities, beginning from the Padmanabhaswamy temples.
The nearest railway station is Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway station.
Thrikkara Vamana Moorthy Temple, Ernakulam
Dedicated to the Vamana avatar (the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu), the Thrikkakara Temple is significant and is considered the epicentre of Onam celebrations. It is believed that King Mahabali worshipped Lord Shiva here at this temple and the king was sent to the netherworld at this temple by Vamana. This temple is a preferable one as it is deeply intertwined with the historical and religious aspects of Kerala. If you are seeking a chance to visit the temple, then it's the right choice as you will witness the grand festivities and Onam Sadhya here.
The nearest railway station: Pathadipalam Subway Station.
Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple, Guruvyur
Guruvyur Sri Krishna Temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, worshipped as Guruvayappan, is a must-visit temple in Kerala during the grand festival Onam. The temple attracts tourists from all over the world because of its architectural beauty and rich history. Guruvayur is prominently known for its elephant festival, where elephants are beautifully dressed and paraded for various performances. According to legends, Lord Krishna sent his charioteer, Udhava, to prevent him from worshipping the Vishnu idols in Dwarka. Udhava sought the assistance of Lord Vayu (Lord of Winds) removed the statue from Kerala and put it in Guruvayur. Since then, the location has become known as 'Guru-Vayu-ur'. It is believed that visiting this temple can bring spiritual enlightenment to human lives.
The nearest railway station: Guruvyur Express.
Sabarimala Ayyapa Temple, Pathanamthitta
Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Mohini (an incarnation of Lord Avatar during Samudra Manthan), sons of Lord Ayyappa, often referred to as Ayyappa Swami. Onam will be a great occasion to witness the unique traditions and scenic splendour. The holy temple is located amidst the dense forest in the rugged terrains of the Western Ghats to experience the serene and peaceful environment, allowing devotees to connect with nature and spirituality. The temple has some strict rules related to menstruating women; otherwise, it’s worth planning a visit to this temple.
Nearest railway station: Chengannur railway station.
Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple, Tripunithura
A prominent Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the presiding deity known as Poornathrayeesa (protector of the child), holds a significant place in Kerala. The temple is one of the largest in Kerala, where you can see Lord Vishnu sitting posture under the five hoods of Ananthan. The temple also organized various cultural programs and religious events during Onam, which makes it more special to visit. The temple is renowned for its unique architecture and its annual festival, Vrishchikotsavam, which is one of the largest festivals in Kerala. You will witness the grand elephant festival during Onam.
Nearest railway station: Ernakulam Junction
Visiting the temple is another way of finding peace and spirituality. After visiting any temple, you will not only witness the tradition and culture but also be intrigued by the historical significance of that prominent place. Onam is a huge celebration of agriculture, a time for family gatherings, food, witnessing the South tradition and culture and seeking the blessing of the prominent god. Whether you're seeking blessings, wanting to witness grand celebrations, or simply looking to immerse yourself in Kerala's rich cultural heritage, these temples are a must-visit during Onam.