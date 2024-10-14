Myths And Hidden Tales Of Diwali: Discovering The Cultural Variations Of Diwali Across India

One of the most popular and significant stories of Diwali is the homecoming of Maryadapurushottam Rama with his wife Sita and brother Laxman during Diwali. According to mythology, Lord Rama was sent to 14 years of exile; his wife Sita chose to go with her husband, while his brother Laxman (an incarnation of Shesha Naag) also chose to go with his elder brother Rama. The three left Ayodhya after Mata Kaikayee and Father Dashrath asked them to leave the palace. They lived happily in the forest until one day evil Ravana kidnapped Sita, and later, with the help of Vanarsena, Hanuman, and Laxman, Lord Rama kills Ravana and returns to Ayodhya with his wife and brother. The day was celebrated with great joy and celebration. All the Ayodhyavasi lighten countless Diyas in their home to welcome Lord Rama. The city was adorned with festive decorations, and the air was filled with the sounds of celebration. The citizens welcomed Rama with open arms, showering him with flowers and chanting his praises.