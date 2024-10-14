Must-Visit Temples In Vrindavan & Mathura For Govardhan Puja 2024

The holy cities of Mathura and Vrindavan are all set to celebrate the significant festival of Govardhan Puja. As the auspicious Hindu festival is fast approaching, the temples of Mathura and Vrindavan become the central attraction. Thousands of devotees flock to these towns to visit various temples dedicated to Lord Krishna, Govardhan Hill, and related deities. Govardhan puja is a prominent festival to honour Lord Krishna and Govardhan Hill with great enthusiasm across India. Devotees remember this day when Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan hill on his fingertip to protect the people of Vrindavan from torrential rains sent by Indra, the rain god. Devotees worship Govardhan Hill as a symbol of nature and offer a variety of vegetarian food to Krishna as a mark of gratitude. In this article, we are going to highlight the top temples that you should visit during Govardhan puja in Vrindavan and Mathura.
Visit the temples in Vrindavan and Mathura
Govardhan Hill and Govardhan Temple (Mathura)
The most important and prominent temple in Mathura is the Govardhan temple or Giriraj temple. The sacred Hindu pilgrimage site is home to several temples, including the Giriraj temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, and the Danghati temple, where the deity is depicted as Lord Krishna holding the hill. Lord Krishna is worshipped as the protector of people and depicted as holding the hill on his fingertip to save the people of Vrindavan from heavy rains sent by Indra, the god of rain. The most important ritual during Govardhan Puja is the parikrama, a circumambulation of the hill. Devotees walk around the hill, offering prayers and chanting hymns. The parikrama is believed to bring blessings and spiritual purification and is considered significant during the festival. The scenic landscape of Govardhan Hill combined with the rich spiritual fervor makes it a must-visit site for Govardhan Puja.
Timing: 06:00 AM- 06:00 PM.
Dwarkadhish Temple (Mathura)
The holiest Dwarkadhish temple is one of the most popular destinations for the devotees of Lord Krishna to visit during Govardhan puja. The ancient temple is famous all over the country for its elaborate and intricate architecture making it a perfect place to visit once in a lifetime. The revered temple is filled with prayers, songs, and rituals of Govardhan puja making a truly memorable experience for visitors. Lord Krishna also known as king of Dwarka is worshipped with great enthusiasm during the festival.
Timing: 06: 30 AM- 07: 30 PM.
Banke Bihari Temple (Vrindavan)
If you are planning to visit Vrindavan during Govardhan Puja, then Banke Bihari Temple should be on your list. The renowned Hindu temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna in his child form in Vrindavan. On the special day of Govardhan puja, the temple's atmosphere is filled with spiritual fervour. Devotees from far and wide gather to offer prayers and participate in the festive rituals. The temple is beautifully decorated for Govardhan Puja, with special prayers and a grand Annakut celebration where a mountain of food is offered to Lord Krishna. The devotee sings Krishna’s bhajan, and grand aarti is performed to commemorate the festival. The temple's unique architecture and the enchanting beauty of Lord Krishna's idol create a serene and divine ambience.
Timing: 07:45 PM -9:3o PM.
Prem Mandir (Vrindavan)
The picturesque and most beautiful temple is Prem Mandir located in Vrindavan, dedicated to Lord Krishna and Radha Rani. It's a popular destination for devotees during Govardhan Puja. The temple's stunning architecture and serene atmosphere create a perfect environment for spiritual reflection. During Govardhan Puja, the temple hosts special rituals and celebrations, including aarti and devotional songs. Visitors can witness the vibrant festivities and immerse themselves in the divine energy of the temple.
Timing: 5:30 AM - 8:30 PM.
ISKCON Temple (Vrindavan)
Witness the grand celebration of Govardhan Puja in the ISKCON temple in Vrindavan, which is also a major attraction for devotees, particularly international pilgrims. During Govardhan Puja, the temple comes alive with vibrant celebrations, including special prayers, bhajans, and the Annakut ceremony. Devotees create intricate replicas of Govardhan Hill using various foods, symbolizing the hill that Krishna lifted to protect his cowherd friends from Indra's wrath. ISKCON temples in Vrindavan, Mathura, and other locations offer unique experiences, including the chance to witness traditional cow worship and participate in community celebrations.
Timing: 04:00 AM- 8:45 PM.
Vrindavan and Mathura, the spiritual heartlands of Krishna's childhood, come alive during Govardhan Puja with deep devotion and vibrant celebration. Visit these beautiful temples and seek the blessing of Radha Rani and Lord Krishna in their holy land and make it memorable.