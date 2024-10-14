Must-Visit Temples In Vrindavan & Mathura For Govardhan Puja 2024

The most important and prominent temple in Mathura is the Govardhan temple or Giriraj temple. The sacred Hindu pilgrimage site is home to several temples, including the Giriraj temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, and the Danghati temple, where the deity is depicted as Lord Krishna holding the hill. Lord Krishna is worshipped as the protector of people and depicted as holding the hill on his fingertip to save the people of Vrindavan from heavy rains sent by Indra, the god of rain. The most important ritual during Govardhan Puja is the parikrama, a circumambulation of the hill. Devotees walk around the hill, offering prayers and chanting hymns. The parikrama is believed to bring blessings and spiritual purification and is considered significant during the festival. The scenic landscape of Govardhan Hill combined with the rich spiritual fervor makes it a must-visit site for Govardhan Puja.