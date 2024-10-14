Brand Studio

Must-Visit Temples In Vrindavan & Mathura For Govardhan Puja 2024

Know the top temples in Vrindavan and Mathura to experience Govardhan Puja.

Must-Visit Temples For Govardhan Puja
Must-Visit Temples In Vrindavan & Mathura For Govardhan Puja 2024
info_icon

The holy cities of Mathura and Vrindavan are all set to celebrate the significant festival of Govardhan Puja. As the auspicious Hindu festival is fast approaching, the temples of Mathura and Vrindavan become the central attraction. Thousands of devotees flock to these towns to visit various temples dedicated to Lord Krishna, Govardhan Hill, and related deities. Govardhan puja is a prominent festival to honour Lord Krishna and Govardhan Hill with great enthusiasm across India. Devotees remember this day when Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan hill on his fingertip to protect the people of Vrindavan from torrential rains sent by Indra, the rain god. Devotees worship Govardhan Hill as a symbol of nature and offer a variety of vegetarian food to Krishna as a mark of gratitude. In this article, we are going to highlight the top temples that you should visit during Govardhan puja in Vrindavan and Mathura.

Visit the temples in Vrindavan and Mathura 

Govardhan Hill and Govardhan Temple (Mathura)

Govardhan Hill and Govardhan Temple, Mathura
info_icon

The most important and prominent temple in Mathura is the Govardhan temple or Giriraj temple. The sacred Hindu pilgrimage site is home to several temples, including the Giriraj temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, and the Danghati temple, where the deity is depicted as Lord Krishna holding the hill. Lord Krishna is worshipped as the protector of people and depicted as holding the hill on his fingertip to save the people of Vrindavan from heavy rains sent by Indra, the god of rain. The most important ritual during Govardhan Puja is the parikrama, a circumambulation of the hill. Devotees walk around the hill, offering prayers and chanting hymns. The parikrama is believed to bring blessings and spiritual purification and is considered significant during the festival. The scenic landscape of Govardhan Hill combined with the rich spiritual fervor makes it a must-visit site for Govardhan Puja. 

Timing: 06:00 AM- 06:00 PM.

Dwarkadhish Temple (Mathura)

Dwarkadhish Temple, Mathura
info_icon

The holiest Dwarkadhish temple is one of the most popular destinations for the devotees of Lord Krishna to visit during Govardhan puja. The ancient temple is famous all over the country for its elaborate and intricate architecture making it a perfect place to visit once in a lifetime. The revered temple is filled with prayers, songs, and rituals of Govardhan puja making a truly memorable experience for visitors. Lord Krishna also known as king of Dwarka is worshipped with great enthusiasm during the festival.

Timing: 06: 30 AM- 07: 30 PM.

Banke Bihari Temple (Vrindavan)

Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan
info_icon

If you are planning to visit Vrindavan during Govardhan Puja, then Banke Bihari Temple should be on your list. The renowned Hindu temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna in his child form in Vrindavan. On the special day of Govardhan puja, the temple's atmosphere is filled with spiritual fervour. Devotees from far and wide gather to offer prayers and participate in the festive rituals. The temple is beautifully decorated for Govardhan Puja, with special prayers and a grand Annakut celebration where a mountain of food is offered to Lord Krishna. The devotee sings Krishna’s bhajan, and grand aarti is performed to commemorate the festival. The temple's unique architecture and the enchanting beauty of Lord Krishna's idol create a serene and divine ambience.

Timing: 07:45  PM -9:3o PM.

Prem Mandir (Vrindavan)

Prem Mandir Vrindavan
info_icon

The picturesque and most beautiful temple is Prem Mandir located in Vrindavan, dedicated to Lord Krishna and Radha Rani. It's a popular destination for devotees during Govardhan Puja. The temple's stunning architecture and serene atmosphere create a perfect environment for spiritual reflection. During Govardhan Puja, the temple hosts special rituals and celebrations, including aarti and devotional songs. Visitors can witness the vibrant festivities and immerse themselves in the divine energy of the temple.

Timing: 5:30 AM - 8:30 PM.

ISKCON Temple (Vrindavan)

ISKCON Temple Vrindavan
info_icon

Witness the grand celebration of Govardhan Puja in the ISKCON temple in Vrindavan, which is also a major attraction for devotees, particularly international pilgrims. During Govardhan Puja, the temple comes alive with vibrant celebrations, including special prayers, bhajans, and the Annakut ceremony. Devotees create intricate replicas of Govardhan Hill using various foods, symbolizing the hill that Krishna lifted to protect his cowherd friends from Indra's wrath. ISKCON temples in Vrindavan, Mathura, and other locations offer unique experiences, including the chance to witness traditional cow worship and participate in community celebrations.

Timing: 04:00 AM- 8:45 PM.

Vrindavan and Mathura, the spiritual heartlands of Krishna's childhood, come alive during Govardhan Puja with deep devotion and vibrant celebration. Visit these beautiful temples and seek the blessing of Radha Rani and Lord Krishna in their holy land and make it memorable.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 WC: Fatima Sana & Co. Struggle In Run-chase; PAK-W 41/5 (8 Overs), NZ-W 110/6
  2. PCB Issues Show Cause Notice To Fakhar After Alleged Breach Of Players Code Of Conduct
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ollie Pope's Exposure To Captaincy Will Help England, Says Returning Ben Stokes
  4. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup Toss Update: NZ-W Bat First In Dubai - Check Playing XIs
  5. Ranji Trophy Elite Group A Day 4: Baroda Stun Mumbai By 84 Runs As Bhargav Bags Six
Football News
  1. Pep Guardiola For England? Spaniard Has 'Not Decided Anything' Amid Three Lions Job Speculation
  2. BEL Vs FRA: Kylian Mbappe Free To Do What He Wants, Says Les Bleus Boss Didier Deschamps
  3. Chelsea FC: Former Blues Legend Gianfranco Zola Surprised By Cole Palmer's Impact
  4. Finland 1-3 England: Lee Carsley 'Definitely Not' Ruling Himself Out Of Permanent Three Lions Job
  5. Greece 2-0 Ireland, UEFA Nations League: Greeks Continue Perfect Run - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  2. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
  3. Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo
  4. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  5. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions
  2. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 LIVE Updates: Session To Resume In 45 Minutes With Nomination List
  3. Sultan Of Johor Cup Preview: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  4. Hockey India League: Full Squads Of All Eight Franchises After Men's Player Auction
  5. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India-Canada Row: Indian High Commissioner, Senior Diplomats Recalled As Ties Deteriorate | Details
  2. India Hits Out At Canada After Indian High Commissioner Named As 'Person of Interest' In Nijjar Killing Case
  3. Day In Pics: October 14, 2024
  4. Sajad Lone's U-Turns To Victory
  5. Delhi Govt Bans Firecrackers Ahead Of Diwali Till January 1 To Curb Air Pollution
Entertainment News
  1. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer is Fully Loaded But Doesn't Fire
  3. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  4. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  5. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. UK Sanctions Iranian Military Leaders, Space Agency Over Israel Attack
  2. India Hits Out At Canada After Indian High Commissioner Named As 'Person of Interest' In Nijjar Killing Case
  3. Can Two People Really Communicate While Dreaming? This Experiment Claims They Did
  4. North-South Korea Inching Closer To War? Tensions Escalate As They Prepare To Strike | What We Know
  5. Did Ukrainian F-16 Down Russian Supersonic Su-34 Jet Fighter? 
Latest Stories
  1. Countering The Traditional Raavan Narrative
  2. The Superstar Fighters Making The United Kingdom Proud In ONE Championship
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 14, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Injured Cameron Green To Miss India-Australia Test Series, IPL Participation Also Doubtful
  5. President's Rule Revoked In Jammu And Kashmir, Preparations For New Govt Underway
  6. Weather Updates: Northeast Monsoon To Bring Heavy Rain In South India; Thunderstorms Expected In Mumbai
  7. Middle East: Israeli Soldiers Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack; Israeli Airstrike Kills Dozens In Gaza Strip| Latest
  8. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 LIVE Updates: Session To Resume In 45 Minutes With Nomination List