Must-Try Sattvik Restaurants In Delhi For Navratri Meals

As the Navratri celebration is fast approaching, worshipping Mata Durga and taking her blessing is a priority. If you are observing fast or preferring sattvic food options during Navratri and are searching for a better restaurant to have the best delicious Sattvik meal, then you are at the right place. Delhi is offering Sattvik thalis, which are carefully curated to exclude grains, onion, garlic, and certain spices, aligning with the traditional fasting guidelines. Instead, they feature ingredients like buckwheat (Kuttu), water chestnut (singhara), Sabudana, and various dairy products. Whether you are fasting for religious reasons or simply looking for a healthy and delicious meal, be sure to check out the Navratri thalis available at Delhi's top restaurants.
Cafes or restaurants for Navratri Thalis in Delhi
Annamaya
A popular South Indian restaurant, Annamaya, is offering a gourmet version of the traditional thalis while adhering to the fasting restrictions. You will get a full plate of satisfaction, with dishes like samak rice, khichdi, sago vada, kuttu poori, dahi bhalla, etc. This Navratri, get ready to enjoy these delicious meals and enjoy the mindful dining experience during the festival.
Location: Andaz Delhi, Asset 1, Aerocity, New Delhi
Meals for two: Rs. 3,500 approx.
Punjab Grill
If you are the one who gets butterflies after seeing food, then get ready to enjoy your delicious sattvic meal in Punjab Grill. This Navratri must have your best sattvic meal in Delhi’s Punjab Grill, including fresh fruit chaat, Rajgira puri, and Kesari ras malai. The vibe and ambience of Punjab Grill are on another level, making it ideal for families wanting to break their fast together. With its exceptional taste, the restaurant’s Navratri thali is a must-try for those seeking a satisfying and flavorful meal during the festive season.
Location: Select Citywalk, Saket, Delhi
Meals for two: Rs. 2,000 approx.
Gulati
Want to taste the royal and delectable array of Navratri thalis, then you must think of a visit to Gulati restaurant in Delhi. The restaurant is known for its hospitality and attention to detail, and its Navratri thali includes aloo sabji, kuttu ki poori, samak chawal and kheer. Gulati ensures a sumptuous experience for those fasting, with an array of carefully curated dishes that follow all fasting guidelines. With its rich flavour and authentic food preparation, Gulati’s Navratri Thali is essentially looking to savour the spirit of the festival.
Location: Pandara Road, Delhi
Meals for two: Rs. 1500 -2000 approx.
Sattvik
Want to have Sattvik food and haven’t visited Sattvik? Well, understandably, the Sattvik restaurant offers pure vegetarian food inspired by the Sattvik tradition. Plan a perfect day to have the delicious Navratri Thalis, which focuses on a nutrient-rich, simple yet flavourful meal. With its commitment to quality and taste, Sattvik is a popular choice for those seeking authentic and delicious Navratri fare in Delhi. They also ensure an elevated Navratri dining experience with the deliciously curated festive menu.
Location: Select Citywalk Mall, Saket, Delhi
Meals for two: Rs. 1500 - 2000 approx.
Currynama
A popular choice for Navratri Thalis, “Currynama” offers an array of toothsome vegetarian dining options, especially for Navratri. From crispy Kuttu puris to flavorful Sabudana khichdi, Kacche kele ki tikki, etc., Currynama's thalis provide a satisfying and wholesome Sattvik meal to make your day. Enjoy your Navratri at Currynama, and get your vegetarian Thalis, which is light yet flavorful, giving the perfect balance of taste and authenticity.
Location: Multiple outlets in Rohini, Greater Kailash, and Gurgaon
Meals for two: Rs. 450-950, approx
Haldiram
Known for its best taste and popularity across India, Haldiram never fails to deliver delicious and wholesome food during festivals, and Navratri is no exception. Their delicious menu includes Aloo Tamatar Curry, Singhade Ki Puri, Kuttu ki poori, Samak Pulao, Sabudana Khichdi Makhane ki kheer, etc. Have your lunch or dinner in Haldiram, whether you're observing a strict fast or simply looking for a healthy and satisfying meal, Haldiram's Navratri Thali is a great option to enjoy during the festive season.
Location: Multiple outlets across Delhi.
Meals for two: Rs. 400- 800, approx
Anardana
Anardana offers a delectable Navratri thali in Delhi, showcasing a blend of tradition with innovation. Their menu features a variety of fasting-friendly dishes, including Sabudana ki Kheer, etc. The thali is prepared with the finest ingredients and adheres to the traditional Navratri fasting guidelines.
Location: Multiple outlets across Delhi.
Meals for two: 1500 approx.
Delhicacy
If you want to have authentic and affordable delicious sattvic food and are searching for a better place to have the meal, then you must visit Delhicacy, a popular restaurant in Gurgaon. From crispy samosas made with buckwheat flour to aromatic kheer prepared with almond milk, Delhicacy captures the essence of Navratri's sattvic food. You can also try sabudana vada and sabudana khichdi, which are the most demanding foods during any festival. These dishes not only tantalize the taste buds but also align with the spiritual significance of the festival, promoting purity and balance.
Location: SF 14, 1st floor, DLF Galeria Market, Gurgaon
Meals for two: 400- 800 approx.
Food enthusiast, this article is for you. Don’t think much; grab your seat and have a delicious Sattvik meal full of satisfaction and taste. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly meal or a luxurious dining experience, Delhi offers plenty of options to enjoy authentic and nutritious Navratri Thalis. These outlets bring together tradition and taste, making sure you celebrate the festival with divine flavours.