Ritu Dalmia knew only about the stone business as she was born into a Marwari business family. She got interested in self-learning and threw herself into the world of Italian cuisine. She had a strong desire to share her cooking skills and therefore in 1993 she took a bold decision and opened her first restaurant in Delhi called Mezza Luna. Ritu was a believer in interpreting Italian flavors through an Indian lens, using fresh, seasonal ingredients and local produce to cook unique and delicious foods. This philosophy was truly realized in 2000 when she opened Diva : The Italian Restaurant in Delhi. Diva was the game-changer that changed the face of Indian fine dining. Ritu's success didn't end with Delhi, it reached beyond. She grew her culinary business exponentially with the Milan project in Italy and proved that she is not just a local champion but a global phenomenon with her own style of Italian cooking.