How Onam Art Forms Celebrate Kerala’s Cultural Legacy

Onam is not restricted to dance performances, but it is also about games and Pulikali also known as Kaduvakali is a prime example in this regard. The peculiarity of Pulikali can be captured by witnessing performers painted in the bright and majestic shades of wild tigers. Dancing to the sounds of instruments like Chenda and Thakil, the roots of Pulikali can be traced to the cultural district of Thrissur. Performances are based on the theme of tiger hunt. These artistic folk performances symbolically reflect the Onam spirit of unity and happiness among the people while also further enhancing the festive nature of the event by making it fun for the audience.