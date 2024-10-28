From Thekua To Kaddu Bhaat: Iconic Dishes To Make For Chhath Puja

Chhath is India's most sacred and significant festival, dedicated to Chhathi Maiya and Sun God. The festival is truly magnificent, and the devotees who keep the fast express their gratitude to the sun god for sustaining life on Earth and pray for the well-being of their families. Offerings are essential traditions in any puja and are considered important to any god. The offerings, or prasad, made during this festival are vegetarian, satvik (pure), and prepared without onion and garlic. Let’s take a look at the traditional dishes made during Chhath puja, there are some popular and traditional recipes made that are both delicious and spiritually significant and we hope you will appreciate these beloved dishes.