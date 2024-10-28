Brand Studio

From Thekua To Kaddu Bhaat: Iconic Dishes To Make For Chhath Puja

Know about the iconic dishes like Thekua and Kaddu Bhaat prepared during Chhath Puja. Learn about the traditional satvik prasad offered to Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God.

Iconic Dishes To Make For Chhath Puja
Chhath is India's most sacred and significant festival, dedicated to Chhathi Maiya and Sun God. The festival is truly magnificent, and the devotees who keep the fast express their gratitude to the sun god for sustaining life on Earth and pray for the well-being of their families. Offerings are essential traditions in any puja and are considered important to any god. The offerings, or prasad, made during this festival are vegetarian, satvik (pure), and prepared without onion and garlic. Let’s take a look at the traditional dishes made during Chhath puja, there are some popular and traditional recipes made that are both delicious and spiritually significant and we hope you will appreciate these beloved dishes.

Traditional dishes to try during Chhath Puja

Thekua

Thekua Dish
One of the most loved traditional sweet cookies Thekua is made with flour, ghee, sugar, and spices like cardamom and saffron. Thekua is the most beloved and popular prasad or dish to make during Chhath, mostly prepared on the second day and is offered to the deity Surya as a heartfelt expression of gratitude. The dough of Thekua is deep-fried until golden brown and then cooled before being enjoyed. Thekua has a unique, crispy and chewy texture, and its flavour is sweet with a hint of spice. It is a delicious and satisfying sweet that is perfect for celebrating Chhath Puja.

Kasar Ke Laddoo

Kasar Ke Laddoo
Kasar is a traditional sweet laddoo that is often prepared during Chhath Puja. It is made with rice flour, jaggery, ghee, and fennel seeds. The ingredients are mixed to form a dough, which is then shaped into small balls. Kasar is a delicious and healthy sweet that is not only delicious in taste but also has health benefits and is often offered to the Sun God during Chhath Puja. It is also a popular snack that is enjoyed by people of all ages.

Rasiya

Rasiya
Rasiya, sweet rice pudding, is a must-try dish during Chhath Puja. Made with rice, milk, jaggery, and cardamom, it is a simple yet delicious treat that holds great significance in the festival. Rasiya completes the Chhath puja meal and is also offered to Surya devata as a symbol of devotion before serving for consumption. The combination of the creamy texture of the milk, the sweetness of the jaggery, and the aromatic cardamom make it a delightful and satisfying dessert.

Kaddu Bhaat

Kaddu Bhaat
Kaddu Bhaat is a traditional Indian dish, particularly popular during the Chhath Puja festival. It's a simple yet flavorful combination of cooked bottle gourd (also known as lauki or kaddu) and rice. The dish is made with Sendha Namak (Himalayan salt) and ghee. This dish Kaddu Bhaat holds significant cultural and religious importance in many parts of India, especially in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. The bottle gourd is believed to have numerous health benefits and is considered an auspicious food, making it a staple offering during Chhath Puja. The dish is usually prepared with minimal spices and is often served with a dollop of ghee for added richness.

Puri and Ghugni (Hare Chane ki Sabji)

Puri and Ghugni
Chhath Puja is incomplete without having this hara chana (Ghughni) and puri in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of India. Hara Channa, or green gram sprouts, is a nutritious and flavorful legume, often cooked with spices and served as a side dish. Puri, a deep-fried flatbread made from whole wheat flour, is a staple in Indian cuisine and provides a perfect accompaniment to the Hara Channa. The ghugni beautifully reflects the festival’s theme of expressing gratitude towards the bountiful gifts of nature.

Malpua

Malpua
Malpua is a sweet pancake that is often enjoyed during Chhath Puja, a festival celebrated in India, especially in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Made from a batter of flour, bananas, dry fruits and milk, which are deep-fried in ghee or oil, malpuas are then soaked in a sweet syrup made from sugar, water, and cardamom. Malpuas are known for their rich, sweet flavour and soft, spongy texture. They are a popular and delicious treat during Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja is not only a time of devotion but also a festival rich in culinary traditions. The dishes prepared during this festival hold deep cultural and religious significance, making them more than just food - they are offerings of love and faith. Each recipe, from Thekua to Kaddu ki Sabzi, is prepared with utmost purity and devotion, reflecting the essence of this grand celebration.

Happy Chhath Puja!

