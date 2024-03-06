Fasting during Mahashivratri is not just a ritual but it's a way for the devotees in Kolkata to purify their souls and seek blessings. During Mahashivratri, Kolkata brings the essence of spiritual growth and is a hub of culinary delights. On this occasion, the streets of Kolkata come alive with the smell of falahar sweets and the noise of devotees engaged in prayer and fast rituals. From bustling eateries to quaint cafes, there are plenty of places where the faithful can find delicious yet traditional feasts.