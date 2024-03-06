Fasting during Mahashivratri is not just a ritual but it's a way for the devotees in Kolkata to purify their souls and seek blessings. During Mahashivratri, Kolkata brings the essence of spiritual growth and is a hub of culinary delights. On this occasion, the streets of Kolkata come alive with the smell of falahar sweets and the noise of devotees engaged in prayer and fast rituals. From bustling eateries to quaint cafes, there are plenty of places where the faithful can find delicious yet traditional feasts.
Let’s explore some of the food outlets in the city of joy that provide smiles on the faces of devotees who are fasting.
If you're searching for authentic fast food in Kolkata, you must visit Haldiram. It is one of the leading fast-food places in Kolkata. If you're fasting for Mahashivratri, then you must go to Haldiram where you'll be able to enjoy a variety of conventional fast-food snacks, desserts, and fast-food suppers such as Sabudana khichdi, Falahaar thali, etc. It is one of the leading fast-food eateries in Kolkata where you'll enjoy carefree eating.
Avg cost - Rs. 300 for two people
Address- Mishti, North Indian, South Indian, Street Food, Fast Food
Sector 5, Salt Lake, Kolkata
Special- Sabudana Khichdi, falhaar thali
Kolkata-based Chhappan Bhog is one of the most popular food outlets you should try during Mahashivratri. Chhappan Bhog attracts visitors due to its delicacy. It is famous for its Bengali and North Indian cuisines with the delicious taste of chaanch, kheer, and falahari meals. One should try Sabudana Papad, Masaledaar Chaach, Makhane Ki Kheer, and Kutti Ki Papdi Chaat.
Avg cost - 100 for two people
Address- Theatre Road, Kolkata
Special- Sabudana Papad, Masaledaar Chaach, Makhane Ki Kheer
Have the most delicious falahari meal with fresh fruits, creams, and juices at Mystic Yoga Cafe. Their vegan and fasting menu contains solid vegetables, fruits, and different vrat-exclusive flavors. Relish delicacies like Sabudana Khichdi, Upma, and Poha with grows and peanuts, fresh fruits with nectar and seeds, and nutritious porridge with fruit juice. Rush now to enjoy these delicious offerings and lift your Mahashivratri celebrations with culinary bliss.
Avg cost - Rs. 600 for two people
Address- Hindustan Park, Kolkata
Special- Healthy Food, Salad, North Indian, Continental, Desserts, Coffee, Tea, Beverages
Indian fasting food restaurants such as Khichdi Khickdi bid different types of food. Try upma and sabudana khichdi packed with vegetables for a nice lunch during your fast. Amid the delicious variety of khichdi and the delicious falahar starters, this is the perfect place for some authentic fast food. Go now and relish your Mahashivratri fast meal there and satisfy your cravings with some delicious fasting food.
Avg cost - Rs. 300 for two people
Address- Science City Area, Kolkata
Special- Healthy food, Upma, Poha, Sabudana khichdi
Chennai Xpress has some delicious fasting dishes including the Sabudana Khichdi. Taste their delicious dishes to fill you up even if you are fasting for Mahashivratri. The traditional comfort flavors used by Chennai Xpress ensure a satisfying fast-food feast with its delicious menu.
Avg cost - Rs. 500 for two people
Address- Bangur, Kolkata
Special- Sabudana khichdi, South Indian, Chutneys, Dahi Vada