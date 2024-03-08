Education For Girls Is A Now-Or-Never Question

We need to move towards a world where women have a greater voice in decision making, across policy, business and communities. We must encourage and hone young women to have a stronger agency and be equipped to lead businesses. What also needs to be addressed is the fact that access to credit for women entrepreneurs still remains a challenge, with institutional gender bias limiting their growth. What we are looking at is a gigantic untapped potential of women world over. In fact, gender parity in entrepreneurship could add 5-6 trillion USD in net value to the global economy. This also has a cascading effect, as each women-led firm is more likely to hire female employees than male-led ones. Women need to be given equal opportunities to build and lead businesses on an equal footing as men.