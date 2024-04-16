Daily Puja & Aarti for Chaitra Navratri: Explained for Home Practice

The fire (Agni) is symbolized by the lamp made of ghee used in Aarti which symbolizes illumination and divine power. Air (Vayu) is depicted with the scented incense and camphor sticks which spread the scent and symbolize vital breath.



A clean puja space is usually set up on the east side of the house. This is where the idol of Goddess Durga is set up. The devotees cook and serve bhog which typically contains sweets as well as other foods that are satvik. The offering is offered to the Goddess in a gesture of thanksgiving and love.