Chhath Puja 2024: When Is Chhath Puja, History, Significance And Legends Associated With This Sacred Festival

Discover the history, significance, and legends of Chhath Puja 2024. Learn about its rituals and why it's one of the most devotional Hindu festivals.

Chhath is more than a festival; it's an emotion—the emotion of devotees, the emotion of people who take part in this festival and who observe this strictest fasting festival. Chhath is the purest and most devotional Hindu festival. Chhath puja is fast approaching and is primarily celebrated in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and the Tarai region of Nepal. The day is dedicated to the Sun God (Surya) and his wife, Usha. The annual four-day festival is celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm. Chhath puja, also termed Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar, and Dal Chhath is unique in its emphasis on expressing gratitude to the divine forces that sustain life on Earth. It’s a time of immense devotion, purification, and prayer, celebrated with strict rituals and fasting. In this article, we will explore the details of this strictest ritual festival.

Chhath 2024: Date and Timing

Chhath puja begins six days after Diwali (the festival of lights), and people worship Chhathi Maiya, the sister of the sun god, with great fervour and zeal. Chhath puja begins from the Shashti date of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik.

Chhath Puja Date: November 7, 2024 (Thursday)

Sunrise timing on Chhath Puja: 06:38 AM (November 7, 2024)

Sunset timing on Chhath Puja: 5:32 PM (November 8, 2024)

Shashthi Tithi Begins: 12:41 AM (November 7, 2024 )

Shashthi Tithi Ends: 12:34 AM (November 8, 2024).

First Day: Nahay Khay (05 November, 2024)

Second Day: Kharna (06 November, 2024)

Third-Day: Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya (7 November, 2024)

Fourth Day: Usha Arghya (8 November, 2024).

The history behind this purest festival, Chhath

There are several stories related to Chhath puja, and all the stories are important. It is believed that the origins of Chhath Puja date back to the Vedic period, making it one of the oldest surviving festivals in India. The festival is mentioned in ancient Hindu texts, including the Rigveda, where hymns are dedicated to the Sun God. These hymns celebrate Surya as the source of energy and life, and this cosmic connection forms the bedrock of the Chhath Puja rituals. Women observe rigorous fasts for the family and children and worship Chhathi Maiya and Lord Surya for their well-being and prosperity.

Legend and the stories behind this festival

Sita and Lord Ram: The epic Ramayana is one of the popular stories related to Chhath Puja. According to mythological stories and texts, Lord Ram and Sita observed the rigorous fast and performed Chhath rituals to express gratitude after defeating the evil Ravana and returning to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. This tradition is believed to have set the foundation for the modern-day celebration of Chhath Puja.

Draupadi and Pandavas: According to Hindu mythology, Draupadi along with Pandavas kept this strictest fast and observed the Chhath puja only to regain the kingdom and solve their issues. Their prayers were answered, and they successfully regained their kingdom. This tale highlights the belief that the Sun God can restore fortunes and remove difficulties.

Legend of Karna: Another significant legend links Chhath Puja to Karna, the son of Surya, who is one of the central characters in the Mahabharata. Lord Surya and Kunti’s son Karna had performed Chhath. Karna, known for his extraordinary warrior skills and charitable nature, was said to have been a devout worshipper of the Sun God. He would stand in the water and offer prayers to the sun every day. This devotion is believed to have inspired the water rituals seen in Chhath Puja today.

Significance of Chhath Puja

Chhath puja is the most sacred festival and holds a deep cultural, spiritual, and ecological significance. The festival is an occasion for self-discipline, simplicity, and gratitude, symbolizing a harmonious relationship between humans and nature. In the Vedic era, the sages used to perform Chhath by exposing themselves to direct sunlight to gain energy from the sun’s rays.

Worship of natural elements: The festival is centred around the worship of the god sun and other natural elements such as water and earth. Devotees offer 'Arghya' (a traditional offering of water) to the rising and setting sun, symbolizing their reverence for the sun’s life-giving energy. This connection to nature is a recurring theme in Hinduism, and Chhath Puja celebrates this symbiosis.

Ecological significance: The puja is often celebrated by rivers, ponds, and other water bodies, and the festival underscores the importance of water conservation and cleanliness. It is mandatory to clean the bodies of water or Ghat where the ritual will take place. This practice promotes the upkeep of water bodies, making Chhath an eco-friendly festival that encourages people to preserve their natural resources.

Social bonding: The festival Chhath brings communities and families together. Families, neighbours, and entire villages come together to celebrate, with people of all social and economic backgrounds participating equally. The preparation of offerings, the cleaning of rivers and ponds, and the observance of the fasts are often communal activities that foster unity and harmony. Even in urban settings, people come together on riverbanks or other water bodies to celebrate, strengthening social bonds.

A festival of purification: Chhath Puja is also a time of purification, where devotees observe a fast and adhere to rigorous rituals that last four days. The fast, especially the 36-hour-long nirjala vrat (fasting without water), is believed to cleanse the body and soul. By observing this fast, devotees seek to rid themselves of sins and achieve spiritual purity. Many also believe that by adhering to these austere rituals, one can achieve mental discipline and inner peace.

Fertility and Prosperity: The Sun is regarded as a symbol of fertility and agricultural prosperity. Farmers rely on the sun for the growth of their crops, and Chhath Puja is often seen as a way of expressing gratitude for the year’s harvest. Devotees pray for the well-being of their families, prosperity, and children’s health during this time. It’s not just a religious festival but also one that carries cultural prayers for agricultural abundance.

Chhath Puja is a celebration of nature, gratitude, and self-discipline. It binds communities together and serves as a reminder of the harmonious relationship between humans and their environment. With its ancient roots and deeply symbolic rituals, Chhath Puja continues to hold immense cultural and religious significance in modern times, inspiring devotion, simplicity, and ecological awareness.

