Chhath Puja 2024: When Is Chhath Puja, History, Significance And Legends Associated With This Sacred Festival

Chhath is more than a festival; it's an emotion—the emotion of devotees, the emotion of people who take part in this festival and who observe this strictest fasting festival. Chhath is the purest and most devotional Hindu festival. Chhath puja is fast approaching and is primarily celebrated in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and the Tarai region of Nepal. The day is dedicated to the Sun God (Surya) and his wife, Usha. The annual four-day festival is celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm. Chhath puja, also termed Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar, and Dal Chhath is unique in its emphasis on expressing gratitude to the divine forces that sustain life on Earth. It’s a time of immense devotion, purification, and prayer, celebrated with strict rituals and fasting. In this article, we will explore the details of this strictest ritual festival.