Chhath Puja 2024: The Science Of Sun Worship And Its Surprising Health Benefits

The sacred four-day festival Chhah holds immense significance in the life of people who are observing Chhath. The sun plays an essential role in maintaining lives, and its significance in Chhath Puja aligns with various health benefits linked to sunlight exposure.

Sunlight is important to get vitamin D in the human body. Vitamin D is crucial for the absorption of calcium, promoting bone health, and strengthening the immune system. During Chhath, devotees offer prayers during sunrise and sunset, the ideal times for exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet B (UVB) rays, which facilitate optimal vitamin D production.

It is believed that the action of Vratis standing in the water rejuvenates their nervous systems, giving them good health and a peaceful mind.

It is believed that vitamin D deficiency is linked to infertility, and Kartik is known as the high fertility month. You have even heard that people or devotees seek a child during Chhath Puja.

Safe exposure to sunlight helps cure skin diseases and fungal infections. Solar energy also enhances the function of white blood cells.

According to Vedic traditions, the human body is influenced by the energy of the sun. Offering prayers during these times allows individuals to harness this solar energy for physical and mental rejuvenation.

Fasting and its Benefits

Chhath is known for its rigorous fasting by the devotees. This fasting holds spiritual significance but also has a strong basis in science.