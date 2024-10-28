Brand Studio

Chhath Puja 2024: The Science Of Sun Worship And Its Surprising Health Benefits

Discover the scientific and health benefits of Chhath Puja, the ancient festival of Sun worship. Learn how rituals connect to cosmic energy and well-being.

Chhath Puja 2024
Chhath Puja 2024
The beloved festival of North-Indian states and other states of India, Chhath, is around the corner, and devotees can’t keep calm. With the growing popularity of this sacred festival, Chhath, the festival is now celebrated almost throughout the country with great enthusiasm. The festival spans four days and is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya (the goddess who is believed to be a manifestation of nature’s nurturing power). The grand festival of Hinduism will start with Nahay Khay on November 5, 2024, and culminate with the Usha Arghya on November 8, 2024. During the four days of the festival, devotees along with their families throng to the water bodies to give arghya to the setting and rising sun. While Chhath Puja has significant cultural, spiritual, and mythological importance, it also holds profound scientific significance, particularly in terms of health, environmental sustainability, and cosmic energy.

The Scientific Significance Behind Chhath Puja

Helps in the absorption of vitamin D and calcium

Chhath Puja
info_icon

The sacred four-day festival Chhah holds immense significance in the life of people who are observing Chhath. The sun plays an essential role in maintaining lives, and its significance in Chhath Puja aligns with various health benefits linked to sunlight exposure.

  • Sunlight is important to get vitamin D in the human body. Vitamin D is crucial for the absorption of calcium, promoting bone health, and strengthening the immune system. During Chhath, devotees offer prayers during sunrise and sunset, the ideal times for exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet B (UVB) rays, which facilitate optimal vitamin D production.

  • It is believed that the action of Vratis standing in the water rejuvenates their nervous systems, giving them good health and a peaceful mind.

  • It is believed that vitamin D deficiency is linked to infertility, and Kartik is known as the high fertility month. You have even heard that people or devotees seek a child during Chhath Puja.

  • Safe exposure to sunlight helps cure skin diseases and fungal infections. Solar energy also enhances the function of white blood cells.

  • According to Vedic traditions, the human body is influenced by the energy of the sun. Offering prayers during these times allows individuals to harness this solar energy for physical and mental rejuvenation.

Fasting and its Benefits

Chhath is known for its rigorous fasting by the devotees. This fasting holds spiritual significance but also has a strong basis in science.

Chhath Puja
info_icon

  • Fasting improves the digestive system, allowing it to rejuvenate. This practice also promotes gut health by encouraging the regeneration of healthy cells and clearing toxins from the digestive tract.

  • Periodic fasting, as observed during Chhath Puja, can enhance metabolic efficiency. Studies have shown that intermittent fasting can improve insulin sensitivity, stabilize blood sugar levels, and potentially aid in weight management.

  • Scientific research indicates that fasting triggers autophagy, a process where cells break down old, damaged proteins and remove dysfunctional components. This is vital for the body’s repair and has been linked to increased longevity.

Environmental Harmony

Cleanliness is a priority in Chhath puja
info_icon

Cleanliness is a priority in Chhath puja, and before Chhath puja arrives, it is mandatory to clean surroundings, homes, and water bodies. This relationship with nature emphasizes the need to preserve the environment, especially water bodies that are vital for sustenance.

  • One of the most important rituals is purification, purification of mind, soul, and surroundings. Chhath puja is a reminder of cleaning and preserving water bodies.

  • The items used during the puja, such as fruits, sugarcane, wheat, and other natural products, are all biodegradable. This stands in stark contrast to many modern festivals where synthetic and non-biodegradable materials are used. The focus on eco-friendly offerings helps minimize environmental pollution.

  • Chhath is an opportunity to thank and appreciate, nature. The scenic beauty of sunrise and sunset creates a serene and peaceful atmosphere enhancing the spiritual connections with nature.

Mental Health Benefits

The rituals followed during Chhath puja require a high degree of mental discipline, and the connection between these practices and mental health is profound.

Chhath Puja
info_icon

  • Chhath rituals need a peaceful environment. The calm and focused nature of the Chhath Puja rituals, including standing in water for extended periods, encourages a meditative state of mind. This mindfulness and concentration have a therapeutic effect on the brain, reducing stress and anxiety levels.

  • The communal aspect of Chhath Puja, where families and entire communities come together to participate in rituals, fosters social bonding and emotional support. Scientific studies show that social connections improve mental health, contributing to a sense of belonging and reducing loneliness.

Chhath puja with its deep-rooted tradition and rituals, stands as a harmonious blend of spirituality and science. Beyond its cultural and religious importance, the festival promotes health benefits through fasting, exposure to sunlight, and immersion in water, all of which have scientifically backed advantages. Moreover, Chhath Puja’s environmentally conscious practices align with modern ecological sustainability goals, making it a festival that embodies the principles of health, harmony, and balance with nature.

