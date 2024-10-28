Chhath Puja 2024: Legends And Myths Behind This Sacred Festival

There are several stories linked to this festival, but do you know the son of the sun and Kunti Karna used to offer water (arghya) and prayer to lord sun every day? Yes, the most prominent legend linked to Chhath Puja is that of Karna, the tragic hero of the Mahabharata. Karna, born to Kunti and the Sun God (Surya), was an exceptional warrior and a man of extraordinary strength and generosity. According to the mythological tale, Karna was a dedicated worshipper of the Sun God. His unshakable faith and devotion to the Sun God are said to have bestowed upon him unparalleled powers and the invincibility that he displayed in the epic battle of Mahabharata. It is believed that the tradition of offering arghya to the setting and rising sun during Chhath Puja originates from Karna's practice of worship. The devout continue this tradition today, standing in rivers or water bodies to pay their respects to the Sun God during the festival.