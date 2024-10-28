Chhath Puja 2024: How Different States In India Celebrate This Sacred Festival

Chhath, the ancient festival of India, is dedicated to worshipping the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya is fast approaching. The beloved festival of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, etc. is celebrated with great pomp. Apart from India, Nepal also celebrates this beautiful sacred festival with great enthusiasm and zeal. This Hindu festival is a reflection of the deep cultural, religious, and environmental values associated with nature, health, and community well-being. This article will focus on the Chhath celebration across India.
Chhath Celebration Across India
Bihar
Bihar, the heartland of Chhath Puja, is all excited to celebrate this sacred festival. Their beloved festival is celebrated with unmatched grandeur and enthusiasm. The cities of Bihar and Patna (the capital city of Bihar) are all lit up after Diwali ends, and the songs of Chhathi Maiya are heard everywhere. The devotees and their families observe this grand occasion with all love and dedication. The four days are observed as Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya arghya, and Usha arghya. Bihar becomes a hub of devotion during Chhath puja as people throng to the Ganges riverbanks to perform the rituals. Devotees often construct temporary ghats (steps) to make offerings to the Sun, and the festival is marked by traditional songs, music, and vibrant processions.
Jharkhand
The neighbouring state of Bihar, Jharkhand, commemorates the ancient Hindu festival Chhath with great enthusiasm. On the first day of Nahay Khay, after cleaning the home, surroundings, and themselves they wash wheat grains properly and dry them in the sun before it is used to make the most essential and beloved prasad of Chhath Thekua. Chhath ghat is thoroughly cleaned before the festival arrives and decorated with lights and banana leaves (at the entry gate). Thousands of earthen lamps (diyas) illuminate the ghat and surroundings and make the scene picturesque. Chhth Vratis along with their families throng to Chhath ghat with dala soop, sugarcane, and fruits, which are later offered to the lord sun during arghya time. The Chhath ghats in the region see thousands of devotees offering prayers. The festival holds a special place in the hearts of the people, with many families coming together to celebrate the occasion.
Madhya Pradesh
Cleanliness is a priority in Chhath puja and is an important part of this sacred festival. Bhopal, Indore, Satna, and other cities of Madhya Pradesh celebrate this festival with great pomp. Rivers, ponds, pools, ghats, and lakes are cleaned and decorated during the festival; arghya is offered to the lord sun only after taking a bath in the ghats. The air resonates with folk songs dedicated to the sun god and Chhathi Maiya.
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh witnesses Chhath puja, especially in cities like Varanasi, Lucknow, and Allahabad, where the festival is observed on a large scale. The ghats of the Ganges in Varanasi are illuminated with lamps, and the city transforms into a hub of devotion. Thousands of devotees can be seen performing the rituals, making the festival a visual spectacle.
Delhi
With a significant population of migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Chhath Puja has gained prominence in the national capital. The Yamuna river banks and artificial water bodies created across the city become centres for the celebrations. The festival here is marked by large gatherings and community offerings, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds. People celebrate Chhath puja with great fervor and zeal in Delhi.
Mumbai
Mumbai, home to a large North Indian population, also celebrates Chhath Puja with great fervour. The beaches of Juhu, Girgaon, and other water bodies become sites for the rituals, where devotees gather to offer prayers to the Sun God. The city’s cosmopolitan nature makes the festival an inclusive celebration, attracting people from all walks of life.
Significance of Chhath Puja
The festival Chhath Puja strictly follows cleanliness and is celebrated to express sustaining life and seek blessings for prosperity, well-being, and the healing of ailments. The festival holds a significant place in the hearts of the people of India, considering the most devoted and sacred festival, Chhath, celebrates the Sun God as the source of all energy and life on Earth. Also, it is believed that the Sun's energy is considered to have therapeutic properties, and the rituals of Chhath emphasize both physical and mental purification. The festival also promotes values of cleanliness, discipline, and environmental consciousness, as devotees maintain strict purity and follow eco-friendly practices during the puja.
Conclusion:
For the people, Chhath is not a festival; it is an emotion; it’s a celebration of faith, nature, and community. As the festival gains recognition across India, its message of gratitude, discipline, and respect for nature continues to inspire millions. The sight of devotees offering prayers to the Sun united in their devotion makes Chhath Puja one of the most spiritually enriching festivals in the country.