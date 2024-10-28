Chhath Puja 2024: How Different States In India Celebrate This Sacred Festival

The neighbouring state of Bihar, Jharkhand, commemorates the ancient Hindu festival Chhath with great enthusiasm. On the first day of Nahay Khay, after cleaning the home, surroundings, and themselves they wash wheat grains properly and dry them in the sun before it is used to make the most essential and beloved prasad of Chhath Thekua. Chhath ghat is thoroughly cleaned before the festival arrives and decorated with lights and banana leaves (at the entry gate). Thousands of earthen lamps (diyas) illuminate the ghat and surroundings and make the scene picturesque. Chhth Vratis along with their families throng to Chhath ghat with dala soop, sugarcane, and fruits, which are later offered to the lord sun during arghya time. The Chhath ghats in the region see thousands of devotees offering prayers. The festival holds a special place in the hearts of the people, with many families coming together to celebrate the occasion.