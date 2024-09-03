Celebrate Onam In Mumbai: Discover The City's Best Spots For Traditional Kerala Cuisine

Onam, a grand harvest festival, marks the homecoming of the mythical King Mahabali and a huge celebration that includes Kerala’s rich culture and a mouthwatering feast called Sadya across India, especially by the Malyali communities. If you are staying in Mumbai, the city of dreams, and craving the Sadya feast, then don’t worry; many restaurants and cafes offer special offers that promise to charm your taste buds with Malyali cuisine. Let’s glimpse at the diverse components of Onam Sadya and the cafes that are providing the grand Malyali feast.
Let’s embark on a culinary journey of Onam Sadya in Mumbai
The Bombay Canteen (Lower Parel)
Dive into the artistic and culinary journey during Onam as the Bombay Canteen curates a special Sadya feast that blends tradition with innovation. You will not only love the traditional Sadya food but also adore how renowned chefs Manu Chandra and Hussain Shahzad present imaginative dishes like Kappa Crackling and Sulaimani cheesecake, that will make your feast more special.
Address: Unit-1, Process House, S.B. Road, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai.
Highlights:
Contemporary presentation of classic Kerala dishes
Vibrant and festive ambience
Nair on Fire (Bandra West)
Explore the great fusion of traditional Kerala dishes in Mumbai at Nair on Fire. They are offering an array of South Indian dishes that will let you experience the finger-licking good cuisine served on a banana leaf. The restaurant's focus on using fresh, local ingredients and traditional cooking techniques ensures a truly authentic and delicious Onam experience. Get yourself to indulge in the Sadya meal and make your Onam more special.
Address: Bandstand, Bandra West, Mumbai
Highlights:
Fresh ingredients
Cozy environment
Authentic preparation
Just Kerala (Chakala)
Enjoy the delightful dishes and celebrate Onam with flair at Just Kerala. The great feast includes Pachadis, thoran, payasam, and curry mango, among other 26 delightful items to make your day a delicious one. You can also elevate your experience by adding prawn delights and mutton to your luxurious plate full of delicious foods. The cafe prides itself on using fresh, locally sourced ingredients to recreate the true flavours of Kerala, making it a must-visit for anyone looking to experience an authentic Onam celebration in Mumbai.
Address: Chakala, Mumbai
Highlights:
The cosy and welcoming ambience
Extensive spread of traditional dishes
South of Vindhyas (Vile Parle East)
The South of Vindhyas offers an authentic Onam Sumptus Sadhya to the people of Mumbai and lets them enjoy the essence of Onam and delectable authentic dishes in their premium and cosy restaurants. Sounds like a holistic experience, doesn't it? Experience the rich culinary heritage of Kerala and enjoy the day like never before. The restaurant's ambience, complete with a Mangalore-style estate house, adds to the immersive experience. During Onam, South of Vindhyas provides a unique opportunity to savour the flavours of Kerala and celebrate the harvest festival in Mumbai.
Address: The Orchid, Vile Parle East, Mumbai
Highlights:
Premium ambience
Cultural experience
Thangabali (Mahim)
Thangabali, a popular South Indian restaurant in Mumbai, is known for its non-vegetarian foods, including prawn gassi, gunpowder calamari, chicken pepper fry, etc. But don’t disappoint, as the restaurant offers traditional Sadya in Onam every year. Thangabali offers an array of classic Kerala dishes like thoran, avail, mango curry, kootu curry, etc. to improve your Sadya experience. Immerse yourself in the vibrant tradition of Kerala and enjoy the savoury, flavorful curries and appealing sweets.
Address: Shop No: 3,4,5, Ground Floor, Manmohan Bhavan, Takandas Kataria Marg, Mahim West, Mahim, Mumbai
Highlights:
Serene ambience
Authentic South Indian dishes
Conclusion:
Mumbai’s rich culinary landscape is as diverse as its population; the hustle-bustle city does justice to the high-spirited Onam and its tradition. Grab a seat at any cafe or restaurant offering Sadya to enjoy the festival away from home. Explore the traditional Kerala cuisine with your friends and family and let the heart enjoy the mouth-watering meal this festive season.