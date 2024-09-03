Celebrate Onam In Mumbai: Discover The City's Best Spots For Traditional Kerala Cuisine

The South of Vindhyas offers an authentic Onam Sumptus Sadhya to the people of Mumbai and lets them enjoy the essence of Onam and delectable authentic dishes in their premium and cosy restaurants. Sounds like a holistic experience, doesn't it? Experience the rich culinary heritage of Kerala and enjoy the day like never before. The restaurant's ambience, complete with a Mangalore-style estate house, adds to the immersive experience. During Onam, South of Vindhyas provides a unique opportunity to savour the flavours of Kerala and celebrate the harvest festival in Mumbai.

Address: The Orchid, Vile Parle East, Mumbai

Highlights: