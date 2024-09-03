Brand Studio

Celebrate Onam In Mumbai: Discover The City's Best Spots For Traditional Kerala Cuisine

Let’s glimpse at the diverse components of Onam Sadya and the cafes that are providing the grand Malyali feast.

Celebrate Onam In Mumbai
Celebrate Onam In Mumbai
info_icon

Onam, a grand harvest festival, marks the homecoming of the mythical King Mahabali and a huge celebration that includes Kerala’s rich culture and a mouthwatering feast called Sadya across India, especially by the Malyali communities. If you are staying in Mumbai, the city of dreams, and craving the Sadya feast, then don’t worry; many restaurants and cafes offer special offers that promise to charm your taste buds with Malyali cuisine. Let’s glimpse at the diverse components of Onam Sadya and the cafes that are providing the grand Malyali feast.

Let’s embark on a culinary journey of Onam Sadya in Mumbai

The Bombay Canteen (Lower Parel)

The Bombay Canteen (Lower Parel)
info_icon

Dive into the artistic and culinary journey during Onam as the Bombay Canteen curates a special Sadya feast that blends tradition with innovation. You will not only love the traditional Sadya food but also adore how renowned chefs Manu Chandra and Hussain Shahzad present imaginative dishes like Kappa Crackling and Sulaimani cheesecake, that will make your feast more special.

Address: Unit-1, Process House, S.B. Road, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Highlights:

  • Contemporary presentation of classic Kerala dishes

  • Vibrant and festive ambience

Nair on Fire (Bandra West)

Nair on Fire (Bandra West)
info_icon

Explore the great fusion of traditional Kerala dishes in Mumbai at Nair on Fire. They are offering an array of South Indian dishes that will let you experience the finger-licking good cuisine served on a banana leaf. The restaurant's focus on using fresh, local ingredients and traditional cooking techniques ensures a truly authentic and delicious Onam experience. Get yourself to indulge in the Sadya meal and make your Onam more special.

Address: Bandstand, Bandra West, Mumbai

Highlights:

  • Fresh ingredients

  • Cozy environment

  • Authentic preparation

Just Kerala (Chakala)

Just Kerala (Chakala)
info_icon

Enjoy the delightful dishes and celebrate Onam with flair at Just Kerala. The great feast includes Pachadis, thoran, payasam, and curry mango, among other 26 delightful items to make your day a delicious one. You can also elevate your experience by adding prawn delights and mutton to your luxurious plate full of delicious foods. The cafe prides itself on using fresh, locally sourced ingredients to recreate the true flavours of Kerala, making it a must-visit for anyone looking to experience an authentic Onam celebration in Mumbai.

Address: Chakala, Mumbai

Highlights:

  • The cosy and welcoming ambience

  • Extensive spread of traditional dishes

South of Vindhyas (Vile Parle East)

South of Vindhyas(Vile Parle East)
info_icon

The South of Vindhyas offers an authentic Onam Sumptus Sadhya to the people of Mumbai and lets them enjoy the essence of Onam and delectable authentic dishes in their premium and cosy restaurants. Sounds like a holistic experience, doesn't it? Experience the rich culinary heritage of Kerala and enjoy the day like never before. The restaurant's ambience, complete with a Mangalore-style estate house, adds to the immersive experience. During Onam, South of Vindhyas provides a unique opportunity to savour the flavours of Kerala and celebrate the harvest festival in Mumbai.

Address: The Orchid, Vile Parle East, Mumbai

Highlights:

  • Premium ambience

  • Cultural experience

Thangabali (Mahim)

Thangabali (Mahim)
info_icon

Thangabali, a popular South Indian restaurant in Mumbai, is known for its non-vegetarian foods, including prawn gassi, gunpowder calamari, chicken pepper fry, etc. But don’t disappoint, as the restaurant offers traditional Sadya in Onam every year. Thangabali offers an array of classic Kerala dishes like thoran, avail, mango curry, kootu curry, etc. to improve your Sadya experience. Immerse yourself in the vibrant tradition of Kerala and enjoy the savoury, flavorful curries and appealing sweets.

Address: Shop No: 3,4,5, Ground Floor, Manmohan Bhavan, Takandas Kataria Marg, Mahim West, Mahim, Mumbai

Highlights:

  • Serene ambience

  • Authentic South Indian dishes

Conclusion:

Mumbai’s rich culinary landscape is as diverse as its population; the hustle-bustle city does justice to the high-spirited Onam and its tradition. Grab a seat at any cafe or restaurant offering Sadya to enjoy the festival away from home. Explore the traditional Kerala cuisine with your friends and family and let the heart enjoy the mouth-watering meal this festive season.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rahul Dravid Set To Return To Rajasthan Royals As Head Coach, Sangakkara To Stay As Director
  2. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Squads, Groups, Schedule, Fixtures, How To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan Drop To 8th Place After Series Loss Against Bangladesh
  4. Australia's Tour Of Scotland 2024, Live Streaming: Full Squads, Schedule, H2H Records
  5. World Test Championship Updated Points Table After Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Series
Football News
  1. Steve Parish 'Astounded' By Lack Of Interest In Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze
  2. India Vs Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup 2024: Blue Tigers Play Out Goalless Draw As Manolo Marquez Era Begins - In Pics
  3. Mohun Bagan 2-2 East Bengal (3-2 Pen): Mariners Win Friendly In Shootout - In Pics
  4. India 0-0 Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup: Blue Tigers Held On Manolo Marquez's Debut
  5. Nations League: Palmer, Watkins, Foden Withdraw From Carsley's England Squad
Tennis News
  1. Frances Tiafoe Ensures American Representation In US Open Final For First Time Since 2006
  2. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Olympic Champion Zheng Qiwen To Storm Into Semis
  3. US Open 2024: Emma Navarro, Aryna Sabalenka Enter Women's Singles Semifinals - In Pics
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers On Ballot For 2025 International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev, US Open: Home Hopeful Reaches First Grand Slam Semifinal
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 04, 2024
  2. From Mithila Folk to Modern Art: Sanju Das Paints Women's Dreams and Desires
  3. Manipur: Kuki History Struggles To Break Out Of Colonial Tropes And Majoritarianism
  4. Manipur: The Heavy Burden Of Ethnic Riots On Women And Children
  5. Heroes Or Villains? Dubious Roles For Manipur's 'Mothers' And Assam Rifles in Sexual Violence Cases
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  2. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  3. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  4. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
  5. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
World News
  1. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
  2. Pope Urges Indonesia To Live Up To Promise Of 'Harmony In Diversity', Fight Extremism
  3. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
  4. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Resigns Ahead Of Expected Govt Shake-Up
  5. North Korea Flood: Authorities Execute 30 People Over Failure To Prevent Deaths, Says Report
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
  2. J&K Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Sangaldan; Rallies To Take Place To Launch Cong's Poll Campaign
  3. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel
  6. Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest
  7. Paris Paralympics Day 6: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally
  8. India At Paris Paralympics Day 7 LIVE Updates: Sachin Khilari Wins Silver In Men's Shot Put; Amisha Rawat Finishes 14th; Bhavinaben Patel Loses In QFs