Blogs

US Election 2024: Bengali Becomes Only Indian Language On NYC Ballots

Find how Bengali became the sole Indian language on New York’s ballot papers in the 2024 U.S. election.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Representational Image
US Election 2024: Bengali Becomes Only Indian Language On NYC Ballots
info_icon

New York City is known for its diversity, with over 500 languages spoken, as reported by the Department of City Planning. Despite this rich mix, ballot papers for the recent U.S. presidential election included only four languages apart from English, with Bengali being the only Indian language among them.

The U.S. voted two days ago, on November 5, to elect its 47th President. Micheal J Ryan, Executive Director of New York City’s Board of Elections, explained the language support offered: “We were required to service four other languages besides English. It is Chinese, Spanish, Korean, and Bengali as the Asian languages.” This decision means that Bengali-speaking voters can access important language support when they vote.

Subhshesh, a Bengali-speaking New Yorker working in Times Square, said his father, who lives in Queens, benefited from this support. He explained, “People like me know English, but there are many in our community who are comfortable in the native language. This helps them at the polling station. I am sure my father will like the idea of seeing a Bengali language ballot paper.”

This inclusion of Bengali isn’t only for convenience; it’s a legal requirement. New York City is obligated to provide voting materials in Bengali at specific polling stations. This includes not just ballot papers but also other voting resources to help Bengali speakers have a smooth voting experience.

Ryan shared the background on why Bengali was chosen, saying, “There was a lawsuit about language access... the settlement of that lawsuit required within a certain population density to have an Asian Indian language. Then through some negotiations, they settled on Bengali. I understand the limitations of Bengali being the choice but it came out of a lawsuit.”

The Bengali-language ballots first appeared in Queens in 2013, following a federal requirement under the 1965 Voting Rights Act to provide language assistance for South Asian minorities. New York’s Bengali-speaking community includes people from India and Bangladesh. While Bengali doesn’t represent all South Asian languages, this support is expected to encourage more Bengali speakers to vote.

This move reflects the growing recognition of the diversity within immigrant communities and underscores the importance of ensuring that every eligible voter has the ability to participate fully in the democratic process, regardless of language barriers. By making voting more accessible to non-English speakers, New York City continues to set an example of inclusivity for other metropolitan areas across the country.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Announce List Of Retained Players - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  2. Ranji Trophy Round 4, Group B Day 2: Dhruv Shorey Leads Vidarbha Response Against Himachal Pradesh
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 4, Group C Day 2: Abhinav Manohar Rescues Karnataka Against Bengal
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 4, Group A Day 2: Shreyas Iyer's Double Ton Powers Mumbai Against Odisha
  5. WPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name List Of Retained Players - Check Who's In, Who's Out
Football News
  1. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Alba Equalizes Jimenez's Early Strike | KBFC 1-1 HFC
  2. Liverpool Vs Aston Villa, Premier League Preview: Match Prediction, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Match Fixing In Indian Football: Meghalaya Association Bars Two Players Banned By Mizoram
  4. Chelsea Vs Arsenal, Premier League Preview: What To Expect, Players To Watch, Team News, All You Need To Know
  5. Al-Riyadh Vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Groups, Schedule, Prize Money And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
  3. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  4. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  5. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Canada Bans Australian Channel Hours After Jaishankar's Presser; 'Looks Strange', India Reacts
  2. Day In Pics: November 07, 2024
  3. BJP Slams Congress Over 'Blank' And 'Red' Copies Of Constitution At Rahul Gandhi Event
  4. Jharkhand Elections 2024: Hemant Soren, Modi And Kharge Carry Out Campaigns Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  5. Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Extortion Case Filed; Mumbai Police Summon Raipur Man
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  2. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  3. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  4. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  5. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
World News
  1. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
  2. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  3. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival