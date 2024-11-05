Tropical Storm Rafael Threatens Cuba, Potential Hurricane Ahead

The storm is located around 245 kilometers south of Kingston, Jamaica, with maximum sustained winds of 75 kph, moving north-northwest at 15 kph. Rafael is expected to pass near Jamaica late Monday, reach the Cayman Islands as a hurricane late Tuesday, and approach Cuba on Wednesday. Currently, Rafael is forecasted to peak as a Category 1 hurricane, though conditions may allow it to strengthen further. Michael Lowry, a hurricane expert, noted that the storm's development over the next few days should be closely monitored, as it could become stronger.