Tropical Storm Rafael Threatens Cuba, Potential Hurricane Ahead

Track Tropical Storm Rafael as it heads towards Cuba, with risks of heavy rain, strong winds, and hurricane potential.

Tropical Storm Rafael
Tropical Storm Rafael Threatens Cuba, Potential Hurricane Ahead
Tropical Rafael Storm formed on Monday in the Caribbean and is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands before strengthening into a hurricane that could hit Cuba. According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami, the storm will likely also bring heavy rainfall to Florida and parts of the U.S. Southeast later in the week.

Jamaica currently has a tropical storm warning in effect, while a hurricane watch has been issued for the Cayman Islands and several areas in Cuba, including Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana, Mayabeque, Matanzas, and the Isle of Youth. A tropical storm watch has been issued for other Cuban provinces, including Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Sancti Spiritus, Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, and Las Tunas. Parts of the lower and middle Florida Keys, from Key West to west of the Channel 5 Bridge, and the Dry Tortugas, are also under a tropical storm watch.

The storm is located around 245 kilometers south of Kingston, Jamaica, with maximum sustained winds of 75 kph, moving north-northwest at 15 kph. Rafael is expected to pass near Jamaica late Monday, reach the Cayman Islands as a hurricane late Tuesday, and approach Cuba on Wednesday. Currently, Rafael is forecasted to peak as a Category 1 hurricane, though conditions may allow it to strengthen further. Michael Lowry, a hurricane expert, noted that the storm's development over the next few days should be closely monitored, as it could become stronger.

In preparation, the Cayman Islands government has provided sandbags for residents and announced the closure of schools on Tuesday. Authorities urged people to take immediate steps to protect themselves and their property. Jamaica has also scheduled school closures for Tuesday and closed government offices on Monday afternoon.

Over the weekend, heavy rain caused a landslide north of Kingston, Jamaica, leaving some rural communities cut off, although no injuries were reported.

The storm is expected to produce rainfall of 3 to 6 inches (7 to 15 cm), with some areas in Jamaica and Cuba possibly receiving up to 9 inches (23 cm). This could lead to flooding and mudslides in the affected regions.

Tropical Storm Rafael is the 17th named storm of the current season. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Patty, on the opposite side of the Atlantic, has dissipated.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

