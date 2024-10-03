The Dangerous Rise Of Deepfake Porn: Impact On Lives And Gender Conflict

The global rise of deepfake pornography can be attributed to several key factors, one of which is the ease of participating in such heinous acts. The widespread smartphone use and increased internet access make it fairly convenient to create and share such harmful content. Additionally, the lack of comprehensive digital ethics and sex education in schools leaves many people unaware of the consequences of engaging in or consuming this type of content. Inadequate social media regulations, especially those protecting minors, allow deepfake porn to spread more easily.