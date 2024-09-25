Thailand Becomes Third Asian Country To Legalize Same-Sex Marriage Starting January 22

Thailand has officially legalized same-sex marriage, with the landmark marriage equality bill being signed into law on Tuesday. The law was published in the Royal Gazette following the endorsement of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and will come into effect in 120 days, allowing LGBTQ+ couples to legally wed starting in January next year. This makes Thailand the third country in Asia, after Taiwan and Nepal, to legalize same-sex marriage. This law will come into effect on 22 January 2025.