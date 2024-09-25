Blogs

Thailand Becomes Third Asian Country To Legalize Same-Sex Marriage Starting January 22

The bill, which grants full legal, financial, and medical rights to marriage partners regardless of gender, was passed through both the House of Representatives and the Senate earlier this year in April and June, respectively.

Same-Sex Marriage
Thailand has officially legalized same-sex marriage, with the landmark marriage equality bill being signed into law on Tuesday. The law was published in the Royal Gazette following the endorsement of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and will come into effect in 120 days, allowing LGBTQ+ couples to legally wed starting in January next year. This makes Thailand the third country in Asia, after Taiwan and Nepal, to legalize same-sex marriage. This law will come into effect on 22 January 2025. 

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra celebrated the achievement, writing on X (formerly Twitter), "Congratulations to everyone's love," with the hashtag #LoveWins.

Despite Thailand's reputation for acceptance and inclusivity, it has taken decades to pass a marriage equality law, as the country largely holds conservative values. Members of the LGBTQ+ community have expressed that they still face discrimination in daily life. Additionally, government and state agencies have historically been conservative, making it difficult for gender equality advocates to push for change.

Bangkok Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon assured that city officials would be ready to register same-sex marriages as soon as the law is enacted. The new legislation amends Thailand's Civil and Commercial Code, replacing gender-specific terms like “men and women” with gender-neutral language such as “individual.”

The government, led by the Pheu Thai party, has made marriage equality one of its central goals, identifying with the Bangkok Pride parade held in June, where thousands celebrated in one of the city’s busiest commercial districts. Organizers of Bangkok Pride also announced on Facebook that they will arrange a wedding for couples who wish to register their marriage on the first day the law is effective.

Thailand's legalization of same-sex marriage marks a significant milestone for LGBTQ+ rights in Asia, reflecting progress towards equality and inclusivity in the region. Despite facing long standing societal and governmental conservatism, the passing of this law demonstrates a growing acceptance and recognition of diverse relationships. Once the law takes effect, Thailand will become only the third country in the Asian continent, after Taiwan and Nepal, where same-sex couples can get married.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

