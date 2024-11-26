Tamil Film Maharaja Becomes First Indian Release In China Post Indo-China Thaw

The Context of Normalisation of India-China Relations

The film's release comes shortly after a breakthrough in diplomatic relations between India and China. In October, both countries reached an agreement on disengaging and patrolling troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, resolving a standoff that had lasted more than four years. This agreement followed a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, where they discussed the revival of various bilateral dialogue mechanisms. This diplomatic breakthrough provided the foundation for Maharaja to be released in China, as it symbolizes a return to normalcy in cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.