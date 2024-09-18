Project Cheetah: A Bold Step In Conservation, With Trials And Triumphs Along The Way

Project Cheetah, an ambitious wildlife conservation effort launched in India, aims to reintroduce the cheetah into the country’s ecosystem after they were declared extinct in 1952. With two years completed since the first batch of cheetahs was brought from Namibia in September 2022, the project has seen notable successes, yet it faces significant challenges as it moves into its third year.
The program is rooted in India’s commitment to reviving its once-thriving cheetah population and aims to bolster biodiversity through the reintroduction of the world’s fastest land mammal. While the project has garnered international attention and seen a handful of triumphs, such as the birth of cheetah cubs on Indian soil, it also contends with criticism surrounding the management of these majestic creatures in unfamiliar terrains.
The Promise of Cheetah Reintroduction
India’s Project Cheetah represents a larger effort to restore not just the cheetah population, but also to revitalize grassland ecosystems. These ecosystems are vital to a wide range of species, from herbivores to apex predators, and ensuring that cheetahs thrive is a critical part of that ecological balance.
The introduction of the first cheetahs to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh was a landmark moment for Indian conservation. Two batches of cheetahs—eight from Namibia in 2022, and twelve from South Africa in February 2023—were released, marking the start of a new chapter in India’s wildlife story.
This reintroduction effort also carried a symbolic weight. By reviving cheetah populations, the Indian government hoped to reclaim a part of the country's lost natural heritage. However, as SP Yadav, director general of the International Big Cat Alliance, pointed out, "this project is a milestone for global cheetah conservation."
The Triumph of Births and Trials of Losses
The highlight of Project Cheetah's second year was the birth of 13 cheetah cubs in India, a sign of the project’s potential success. These births demonstrate that the animals are adapting to Indian conditions to some extent. Namibian cheetahs Aasha and Jwala, along with South African cheetah Gamini, gave birth to cubs, adding new life to the Indian cheetah population.
However, the elation over the births has been tempered by unfortunate losses. Two of the cubs did not survive, and the project also saw the deaths of two adult cheetahs—Shaurya and Pawan—due to septicemia and "drowning," respectively. These incidents have led to questions about whether the cheetahs are truly acclimatizing to their new environment.
Experts, including an African conservationist, expressed concerns, noting that "cheetahs are not truly living in the wild." Cheetahs require expansive habitats—over 50 square kilometers depending on prey availability—but the animals in Kuno National Park remain confined to smaller enclosures ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 square kilometers. These restrictions may lead to severe stress for the animals, as cheetahs are known for their need to roam.
Challenges in Cheetah Management
Despite the optimistic outlook and the promise of cheetah cubs, the project faces mounting challenges. One issue has been the high mortality rate of cheetahs, some due to complications arising from their introduction to an unfamiliar climate. The thick winter coats that some cheetahs developed during the Indian summer were initially baffling to wildlife managers. These coats, grown in anticipation of the African winter, led to infections in wounds, causing septicemia.
The deaths of three cheetahs last year due to blood infections prompted authorities to re-enclose the animals after an initial attempt to release them into the wild. The project’s annual report highlighted how some of these infections were linked to maggot infestations in wounds on the animals' backs and necks, a problem exacerbated by the winter coats they had developed.
Additionally, Kuno National Park, the primary site for Project Cheetah, has struggled with a high leopard population and a low prey base, both of which hinder the cheetahs' ability to thrive. The competition for food with leopards has been a concern, as cheetahs are less equipped to compete for the same prey. Moreover, the government has initiated a leopard translocation drive to address these issues, but the solution is far from complete.
Expansion and the Road Ahead
In light of these challenges, authorities are focusing on expanding the cheetah habitat. Plans are underway to introduce a new batch of cheetahs to the Gandhisagar Wildlife Sanctuary, which spans 368 square kilometers. Furthermore, the project aims to establish a larger habitat across Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, encompassing approximately 2,700 square kilometers. In tandem, a conservation breeding center is being developed in Gujarat's Bunni grasslands, which will house cheetahs brought from Kenya.
As Ravi Chellam, CEO of Metastring Foundation, cautioned, "It is not a good idea to release these cheetahs due to their long period in captivity." His concerns underscore the critical need for careful planning in future releases to avoid the pitfalls observed in the past year.
Looking ahead to year three, a phased release of cheetahs into the wild after the monsoon season is planned. Authorities hope that this gradual approach will allow the cheetahs to adapt better to the Indian environment, particularly after some learnings from the project’s early struggles.
Balancing Optimism with Criticism
As India continues with Project Cheetah, conservationists and the public are closely watching its progress. While there is undeniable optimism surrounding the births and the potential for a flourishing cheetah population, critics argue that there is still much to be done. Some wildlife activists have criticized the rush to produce a web series on the project, calling for a more measured approach that addresses the on-ground challenges first