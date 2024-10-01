Pharmacists Can Now Supply Nicotine Vapes In Australia, Access Still Limited

New changes to Australian laws on vaping aim to make it easier for adults to access low-dose nicotine vapes as a tool to quit smoking from today. Pharmacists can now supply vapes containing up to 2% nicotine without a prescription following a consultation with the patient. However, people under 18 will still need a prescription to access vapes, as will anyone seeking a higher nicotine dosage.
How did we get here?
Research suggests nicotine-containing vapes can help people quit smoking and may be more effective than other nicotine replacement therapies. For those who haven’t succeeded with other methods, using vapes could be a viable alternative. Although vaping carries certain risks, it emits significantly lower levels of harmful chemicals compared to cigarettes, making it a relatively safer option.
Since 2012, Australians have required a prescription to access nicotine vapes, while nicotine-free vapes were sold under similar conditions as tobacco products. However, many so-called nicotine-free vapes contained undeclared nicotine, and few Australians obtained prescriptions even when using vapes to quit smoking.
In response to rising vaping rates among young people, Health Minister Mark Butler initiated a series of legal reforms aimed at curbing recreational vaping. These changes started with a ban on disposable vaping product imports in January 2024. In March, general retailers were no longer allowed to restock vapes, and individuals were prohibited from importing vapes for personal use, even with a prescription.
On July 1, further changes restricted vape sales to pharmacies for therapeutic use only, with most flavored vapes banned except for tobacco, mint, and menthol. This move aimed to reduce the appeal of vapes among young people. As of today, pharmacists can now supply low-dose nicotine vapes without requiring a prescription.
Potential barriers to access
The new law seeks to balance adult access to therapeutic vapes with protecting young people by maintaining oversight from health professionals. Removing the prescription requirement could free up doctors' time and reduce costs for patients. However, individuals with higher nicotine dependence might still require a stronger dose than the 2% limit for over-the-counter supply, which aligns with limits in other countries like the UK.
The change also aligns with the government's intent not to penalize individuals for using vapes. Previously, unauthorized possession of prescription-only medicines could result in severe penalties, but these restrictions did not apply to cigarettes, which remain widely available.
Despite these changes, patients might still face challenges accessing vapes from pharmacies. Some pharmacists have expressed concerns about the rapid implementation of the new rules, which were announced without formal public consultation and with only three months to prepare. Additionally, pharmacists who previously relied on doctors' prescriptions for vapes may now worry whether their professional indemnity insurance will cover the supply of non-approved medicines like vapes. Some may also object to selling vapes due to their similarity to cigarettes.
Practical issues such as staff availability and the need for private spaces for patient consultations might also prevent some pharmacies from supplying vapes without a prescription. Under the new laws, pharmacists must ensure that vapes are appropriate for the patient before supplying them.
Furthermore, state and territory laws may impose additional restrictions. Tasmania is considering a bill that would retain the current requirement for a prescription, and Western Australia has also announced it will keep its prescription rule. Other states could follow suit.
Nicotine vapes as one option among many Nicotine vapes are one of several smoking cessation products available in pharmacies. Other options include nicotine patches, sprays, gums, and lozenges. From today, a new non-nicotine smoking cessation medicine called cytisine may also be available without a prescription.
People seeking help to quit smoking should consult with their pharmacist or contact Quitline to explore all available options and find the best solution for their needs.
