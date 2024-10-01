Pharmacists Can Now Supply Nicotine Vapes In Australia, Access Still Limited

Despite these changes, patients might still face challenges accessing vapes from pharmacies. Some pharmacists have expressed concerns about the rapid implementation of the new rules, which were announced without formal public consultation and with only three months to prepare. Additionally, pharmacists who previously relied on doctors' prescriptions for vapes may now worry whether their professional indemnity insurance will cover the supply of non-approved medicines like vapes. Some may also object to selling vapes due to their similarity to cigarettes.