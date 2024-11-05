Paris Olympics 2024: 20,000 Displaced In Pre-Games Evictions

French officials have not yet responded to the report’s figures. However, in August, Marc Guillaume, the prefect of Île-de-France, denied a connection between the eviction rate and the Olympics, claiming that alternative housing options were offered to each displaced individual. French President Emmanuel Macron, who has touted the social benefits of the Olympics, addressed the issue the day after the closing ceremony. He noted that more than 200 previously homeless individuals near Olympic venues had been rehoused, presenting this as part of a social legacy tied to the Games.