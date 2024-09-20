Blogs

NIPMR Honoured With 2024 UN Task Force Award For Pioneering Efforts In Healthcare

NIPMR, an autonomous academic institution under the Kerala state government, has officially been awarded the 2024 UN Inter-Agency Task Force award for its outstanding performance in the prevention of non-communicable diseases and innovative development of assistive technology for persons with disabilities.

National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR)
National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR)
info_icon

In a world where inclusive healthcare is becoming increasingly critical, ensuring access to quality health services for differently-abled individuals remains a challenge. Although there are improvements in medical technologies and approaches towards the rehabilitation of the disabled, the majority of countries fail to ensure proper care for disabled people in different spheres of their lives. Working on these gaps, the state of Kerala has taken the lead in implementing inclusive health care systems and the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR) in Kerala has done a lot towards this implementation.

Recognizing these efforts, NIPMR, an autonomous academic institution under the Kerala state government, has officially been awarded the 2024 UN Inter-Agency Task Force award for its outstanding performance in the prevention of non-communicable diseases and innovative development of assistive technology for persons with disabilities. This prestigious award should serve the purpose of highlighting the need to develop patient-centric healthcare models that will provide optimal and highly specialized care for those who require it.

The announcement was made by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday in his press statement. He complimented NIPMR for its pioneering work in healthcare, especially in the areas of rehabilitation and assistive technology. Vijayan described this achievement as a "significant milestone" in Kerala's ongoing efforts to promote health equity and inclusivity.

Based on NIPMR’s innovative products developed over the years, especially in the areas of assistive technology and disability rehabilitation, the organization has received worldwide recognition. The rehabilitation services offered in the institute are of international standards for treating physically, speech, and hearing-impaired patients. NIPMR has also emerged as an institution that directs the fight against non-communicable diseases, thus enhancing its position as a leading healthcare institution.

One of NIPMR's standout achievements is its selection for the World Health Organisation’s assistive technology training program. The institute was also the first one in the country to implement a virtual reality disability rehabilitation system, which shows the progressive nature of the institute. These milestones also show that assistive technologies can significantly enhance the quality of life for persons with the disability.

Being an institution under the Social Justice Department of Kerala, NIPMR offers all-around services for those with physical challenges, speech-impaired, and hearing-impaired individuals. The institute provides comprehensive evaluations including clinical history, physical therapy, speech and language, and hearing and language services. These evaluations take into account the special educational, physical, and mental capabilities of the persons in question so that their rehabilitation can be effective and reflect the difficulties they face.

Health care is an essential aspect that should be provided inclusively to everyone in society. According to global health experts, inclusive healthcare is essential for reducing health inequalities and ensuring that everyone, regardless of ability, has access to the support they need. NIPMR’s work shows an example of how the healthcare system can improve to suit the needs of diverse communities.

Through acquiring sophisticated assistive technologies as well as encompassing rehabilitation solutions, NIPMR is helping the disabled populace greatly while establishing a strong benchmark for other healthcare centers globally. It can help make differently-abled persons more independent and improve their capabilities to live more fulfilling lives.

Looking ahead, the impact of NIPMR's pioneering efforts will likely inspire other regions to enhance their own inclusive healthcare facilities. The institute’s success is a powerful reminder of the potential that inclusive health systems hold to transform the lives of millions around the world. As more institutions adopt similar practices, the future of healthcare will be one where no individual is left behind.

Thus, NIPMR’s groundbreaking practices in inclusive healthcare and assistive technology establish a new global benchmark for institutions. The UN Task Force award is not only an honor for NIPMR’s accomplishments but also a call to the rest of the world to do the same. This is probably the biggest testimony to Kerala’s sustained commitment to health equity, which sets standards for healthcare practices worldwide. The success story of NIPMR should now act as an alarm that with vision, dedication, and the correct resources, it is possible to improve the lives of the differently-abled, transforming healthcare from mere consideration to the advancement of the human race.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs NZ: Is It A Bird? Is It A Plane? It's Southee - Watch Kiwi Captain's Superman-Style Catch
  2. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Hosts Dominate First Two Days, Lead Tigers By 308 Runs - Stumps
  3. PAK Vs ENG: Pakistan Cricket Board Makes One Change To The Three-Match Series - Check Revised Schedule
  4. Saint Lucia Kings Vs Barbados Royals Live Streaming, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2: Indian Bowling Unit Dismantles Bangladeshi Batting Line-Up
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: The Shers Go Unchanged Against Kalinga Warriors In New Delhi
  2. Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch JFC Vs MCFC On TV And Online
  3. Juventus Vs Napoli, Serie A Preview: Antonio Conte Eager For Upcoming Clash
  4. UEFA Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen Dominates Feyenoord, But Xabi Alonso Says It Was Hard-Fought
  5. Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta Praises David Raya's Heroics But Craves More After Draw
Tennis News
  1. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  3. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  4. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Unconstitutional': Bombay HC Strikes Down Amended IT Rules Allowing Fact-Checking Unit For Social Media Content
  2. ‘We Want End Of Naxalism In Bastar’: Naxal Attack Survivors Call For Peace
  3. The Maoist Insurgency | What You Need To Know
  4. Parts Of Bengal Face Worst Flood Since 2009
  5. Tirupati Laddu Row Reaches SC, Nadda Seeks Report; 'Time For Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board', Says Pawan Kalyan
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. Central Europe's Floods
  2. Hezbollah Chief's 'Bury Phones' Plea Was Israel's Opportunity | Pager Plan Decoded
  3. EU Pledges Billions In Aid For Flood-Stricken Central Europe
  4. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  5. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Arsenal 0-0 Atalanta: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Rescues Gunners | Watch
  2. Shohei Ohtani Creates Baseball History With 50 Steals And 50 Home Runs In An MLB Season
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 20, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates
  5. 'Pakistan's Balle Balle': PM Modi Attacks Cong-NC Alliance After Pak Minister Comments On Article 370
  6. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  7. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Hosts Dominate First Two Days, Lead Tigers By 308 Runs - Stumps