Blogs

Monsoon Begins Withdrawal With Excess Rainfall, IMD Warns Of Heavy Downpours In Coming Week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, which resulted in five percent excess rainfall across the country, began on Monday. However, despite this, the weather office has predicted widespread rains in various regions in the coming week.

Withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon 2024
Photo - Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Website
info_icon

After bringing bountiful showers across large parts of India, the south-west monsoon has embarked on its return journey, beginning from western Rajasthan and Kutch.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, which resulted in five percent excess rainfall across the country, began on Monday. However, despite this, the weather office has predicted widespread rains in various regions in the coming week.

"Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of West Rajasthan and Kachchh on September 23, 2024, against the normal date of September 17. Conditions are favorable for further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from some more parts of West Rajasthan and adjoining areas of Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat during the next 24 hours," said the IMD.

Withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon 2024
Photo - Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Website
info_icon

  • Action may be taken based on ORANGE AND RED COLOR warnings. 

  •  Vulnerable regions likely urban and hilly areas action may be initiated for heavy rainfall warning.

While the majority of the country experienced normal to surplus rainfall, five of the 36 meteorological subdivisions recorded deficient rainfall, namely Jammu and Kashmir (-26 percent), Himachal Pradesh (-20 percent), Arunachal Pradesh (-30 percent), Bihar (-28 percent), and Punjab (-27 percent).

Among the 36 subdivisions, nine saw excess rains, including Rajasthan (74 percent), Gujarat (68 percent), as well as parts of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Typically, the southwest monsoon makes landfall in Kerala by June 1, covering the entire country by the first week of July. It begins its retreat from northwest India by mid-September, with a complete withdrawal expected by October 15.

This year, the country received 880.8 mm of rainfall between June 1 and September 23, surpassing the normal of 837.7 mm for the same period.

The IMD also forecasts the formation of a low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, which could bring more rainfall to states along the eastern coast. The weather office predicts fairly widespread rains with very heavy to extremely heavy downpours over coastal and northern interior Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, and parts of central, east, and northeast India in the upcoming week.

(This story has been slightly reworked from an auto-generated PTI feed.)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. R Ashwin Reveals Key Difference Between Gautam Gambhir And Rahul Dravid As India Coaches
  2. Irani Cup 2024 Squads Out: Rahane To Lead Mumbai, Ruturaj Appointed Rest Of India Captain
  3. ENG Vs AUS, 3rd ODI Toss Update: England Field First Against Australia At Riverside Ground - Check Playing XIs
  4. England Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: AUS Batters Start Cautiously In Chester-Le-Street
  5. Mali Vs Malawi, ICC T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Premier League: Arne Slot 'Right Man' To Lead Liverpool's Title Challenge, Says David James
  2. Man City 2-2 Arsenal, EPL: Arteta Still Frustrated By Trossard, Rice Red Cards
  3. Premier League: Man City Midfielder Rodri Pictured In Spain For Tests On Injured Knee
  4. Man City Used To Be 'Sleeping Giant', Now Addicted To Winning: Shaun Wright-Phillips
  5. FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: North Korea Win Record-Levelling Third Title - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  2. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
  3. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
  4. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  5. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  2. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  3. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Gears Up For 2nd Phase of Voting
  2. A Systematic Undermining Of The Waqf Act
  3. Actor Siddique Denied Anticipatory Bail In Rape Case; Women Deserve Respect, Says Kerala HC
  4. Day In Pics: September 24 2024
  5. Gujarat: School Principal Kills 6-Year-Old Girl For Resisting Rape, Arrested; Body Dumped In School Compound
Entertainment News
  1. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  2. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  3. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  4. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  5. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Late Snowstorms Hit Coastal South Africa: 2 Dead, Major Highways Closed, Flooding Risks Loom
  2. Who Is Harini Amarasuriya? Sri Lanka's 1st Woman Prime Minister In Over 2 Decades
  3. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  4. Iran Sent Thousands Of SMS Seeking Revenge Over 2023 Quran Burnings, Says Sweden
  5. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions: Deadly Strikes On, All-Out War Closer Than Ever & 'Nowhere To Go' For People
Latest Stories
  1. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  2. Is Mpox Clade 1b Strain More Dangerous Than Clade 2? | Explained
  3. Gujarat: School Principal Kills 6-Year-Old Girl For Resisting Rape, Arrested; Body Dumped In School Compound
  4. Mali Vs Malawi, ICC T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  7. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 558 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  8. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting