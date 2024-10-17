Italy’s Surrogacy Ban Extension Deepens Challenges For LGBTQ+ Couples

Under the new law, Italians who travel to countries where surrogacy is legal, such as the United States or Canada, can now face severe penalties upon their return. Offenders could be sentenced to up to two years in prison and fined up to one million euros ($1.1 million). The law applies equally to all couples, but same-sex families argue that it disproportionately impacts them. In a country where same-sex marriage is still illegal and only heterosexual couples are allowed to adopt, surrogacy has been one of the few options for LGBTQ+ couples to have children. By criminalizing the practice abroad, the law has effectively shut down one of their remaining options.