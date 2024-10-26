Israel Strikes Iran's Military Sites In Retaliation For Missile Attack

Rising Tensions and the Shadow of War

This attack marks the first time Israel has openly targeted Iranian soil in this way, a striking move that underscores the deepening conflict between the two nations. The assault has raised concerns of an all-out regional conflict, especially as other Iran-backed groups, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, are currently engaged in confrontations with Israel. Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari justified the strikes, stating that “Israel has the right and duty to respond” to sustained attacks from Iran and its regional proxies.