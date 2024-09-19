India's Multilateral Engagement: A Beacon For The Global South

India’s contributions were also seen in the 3rd Voice of Global South Summit which was held on August 17, 2024. During this summit, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi unveiled several major development programme interventions aimed at enhancing India’s development relations with other countries of the Global South. Some of these were the provision of USD 2.5 million fund to boost the trade activities. The proposed integrated strategy includes a USD 5 million fund directed towards the support of TPA related trade promotion activities as well as the trade capacity enhancement fund of a USD 1 million targeted at the implementation of trade policy and trade negotiation.