India’s Emission Challenge: Key Insights From UNEP’s 2024 Report

Rising Global Emissions and the Need for Immediate Action

The year 2023 marked a record high in global emissions, with an increase of 1.3% compared to the previous year. This growth in emissions highlights the continued reliance on fossil fuels and an ongoing gap between climate goals and actions. The report warns that unless drastic changes are made, the target established by the Paris Agreement of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, is becoming increasingly unrealistic. To achieve the 1.5-degree goal, global emissions must be reduced by an unprecedented 42% by 2030. Even the less ambitious target of 2 degrees Celsius requires a 28% reduction by the same year. Without these reductions, the report predicts a worst-case scenario of 2.6 degrees Celsius of warming by the century’s end, which would be followed by severe consequences, including ecosystem collapse, extreme weather events, and widespread economic and social upheaval.