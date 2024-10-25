Blogs

India’s Emission Challenge: Key Insights From UNEP’s 2024 Report

UNEP's 2024 report highlights India’s emission trends, noting its 2.3 billion tonnes in GHG emissions and low per capita levels amid global climate challenges.

Representational Image
India’s Emission Challenge: Key Insights From UNEP’s 2024 Report
info_icon

The United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) Emissions Gap Report 2024, titled “No More Hot Air...Please!”, reveals crucial insights into India's emission trends, underscoring the challenges and disparities in global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. India was responsible for GHG emissions of approximately 2.3 billion tonnes in 2023, equivalent to about 8% of the global total, and they increased by 6.1% demonstrating the growth as the number one most populous country and its development needs for energy. However, India's per capita emissions remain relatively low at 2.9 tons of CO₂ equivalent (tCO₂e), significantly below the global average of 6.6 tCO₂e. This is in conformity with previous values of India’s contribution to emissions which is only 3% against countries such as the United States that have contributed about 20%.

The report pointed out the big picture of the G20 countries’ disproportionate share of emissions while the G20 without the African Union holds 77% of the emissions globally. Of these, several countries like China, India, and Indonesia are still on the rising slopes of the emission curve. For countries that have not reached top emission levels yet, swift cuts immediately after the peak will form a major part of their climate change pledges. As shown in this data, there exists an emissions split that has deepened global inequities; CDC authors assert least developed countries emit only 3 percent of total emissions while facing some of the most devastating climate impacts.

Rising Global Emissions and the Need for Immediate Action

The year 2023 marked a record high in global emissions, with an increase of 1.3% compared to the previous year. This growth in emissions highlights the continued reliance on fossil fuels and an ongoing gap between climate goals and actions. The report warns that unless drastic changes are made, the target established by the Paris Agreement of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, is becoming increasingly unrealistic. To achieve the 1.5-degree goal, global emissions must be reduced by an unprecedented 42% by 2030. Even the less ambitious target of 2 degrees Celsius requires a 28% reduction by the same year. Without these reductions, the report predicts a worst-case scenario of 2.6 degrees Celsius of warming by the century’s end, which would be followed by severe consequences, including ecosystem collapse, extreme weather events, and widespread economic and social upheaval.

The Power and Transportation Sectors: Leading Emission Sources

According to the report, the principal source of global emission increase is cited in the power and transportation sectors which emerged as the biggest contributors to the emission of GHMs in 2023. Out of 55.4 total emissions the power sector contributed 15.1 GtCO₂e, while transportation contributed 8.4 GtCO₂e. Industry food production and agriculture also contributed to a moderate level with each accounting to 6.5 GtCO₂e. At the same time, the international aviation sector saw the highest post-pandemic surge in emissions, up 19.5%. This trend is indicative of why there has to be concentrated effort made towards emission reductions in these sectors in order not to exceed climate change goals.

National Climate Commitments and the Paris Agreement

Currently, 90 percent of the nations that signed the Paris Agreement have either revised or Plan B: Revising or replacing their NDCs to reflect the new climate action plans. However, only one country stepped up its targets since the negotiations in COP28 in 2023, leaving much doubt in the process. It is estimated that global emissions will increase up to 57 GtCO₂e in 2030, exceeding the levels implied by current NDCs. With the current set of policies and measures the global emissions trajectory is failing to meet even the more flexible targets, let alone the perfect limits proposed.

Opportunities for Climate Action: Renewable Energy and Reforestation

Nevertheless, UNEP’s report also identifies some of the possible paths to follow to meet climate objectives. Solar and wind energy have a pivotal role to play, with projections showing that by 2030, these renewable sources could account for 27% of total emissions reduction potential, rising to 38% by 2035. Also, forests present a major opportunity where reforestation and carbon sequestration efforts are expected to account for 20 percent of emissions reductions in 2030 as well as 2035. These sectors are important in terms of investment and policy to help drive forward the process of global decarbonization.  

Addressing the Funding Gap for Climate Mitigation

Meeting these ambitious climate goals will require a six-fold increase in global mitigation investments, with the report urging the international financial system to prioritize climate efforts, especially in developing nations. Financial reforms and increased aid are crucial in enabling developing countries to adopt cleaner technologies, advance renewable energy, and implement efficacious climate adaptative measures. Without financial support, especially for climate-vulnerable regions, the global community will struggle to mitigate the impending climate crisis.

India’s Role in the Global Climate Framework

While India’s emissions have increased in line with its development needs, its relatively low per capita emissions and historical responsibility offer perspective in terms of the global emissions scenario. As one of the countries that have never reached the peak of emissions, India has to set out its climate responsibilities amidst its growth path. With its population heavily dependent on agriculture, India is acutely vulnerable to climate-related risks such as erratic monsoons and extreme weather events. The Indian Renewable Energy program can be said to be in compliance with UNEP because of the goals set in the renewable energy sector, particularly solar and Wind.

The Urgent Need for Collective Action

While countries are preparing for the COP30 event in Brazil, UNEP’s report releases the need for urgent action to address the footprint and the gap between the agreed climate targets and the progress realized. As the 1.5-degree Celsius limit is quickly becoming a pipe dream, world policymakers need to operate at a higher level, work more energetically on reducing emissions, and produce and implement sustainable legislation while investing millions and billions of dollars in climate change solutions. The report also notes that outcomes worsen progressively as the moment of reckoning is pushed over time, with reductions needed in coming years as high as 15 percent per year, in relation to the 1.5-degree scenario, in case no action is taken now.

The Emissions Gap Report 2024 makes a plea for more and better-coordinated action to mitigate the climate crisis. By increasing renewable energy, reforestation, better financial support, and lowering emissions in relevant areas of the economy, the world can change course. There is a need to integrate development objectives with sustainability objectives to help the achievement of climate goals for India and other G20 countries.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. United States Vs Nepal Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston: When, Where To Watch
  2. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Preview: All You Need To Know About IND-W Vs NZ-W Match
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group D Day 1: Harshit's Fiery Start Watered Down By Sumit's 120 For Assam
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group C Day 1: Karnataka Spinners Bundle Out Bihar For 143 Runs
  5. Ranji Trophy, Group A Round 3 Day 1: Mumbai Post 248/6 Against Tripura; Baroda Skittle Odisha For 193
Football News
  1. Napoli 1-0 Lecce: Giovanni Di Lorenzo Takes Partenopei Five Points Clear In Serie A
  2. Aston Villa 1-1 AFC Bournemouth: Evanilson Earns Last-Gasp Draw In Premier League
  3. Las Palmas 1-0 Girona: Alex Munoz Secures Shock Win For Hosts In La Liga
  4. Everton 1-1 Fulham: Beto Earns Point With Stoppage-Time Equaliser In EPL
  5. Augsburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Alexis Claude-Maurice Double Seals Comeback Win In Bundesliga
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  2. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  3. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  4. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  5. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  2. Congress Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Full List
  3. India-US Mobility, Migration Cooperation Leads To Deportation Of 'Illegal' Indian Nationals
  4. 'LAC Agreement Doesn't Mean Everything Is Solved': EAM Jaishankar Explains India-China Ties
  5. After Yamuna River, Toxic Foam Grapples Keralavalapalli Dam Water
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Pakistan Appoints New Chief Justice Through Controversial 26th Amendment
  2. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Kills Over 100, Rescue Operations Underway For Missing And Stranded People
  3. From Saudi Arabia To United States: World Reacts To Israel’s Strikes On Iran
  4. Readers Cancel Subscription, Editors Resign From The Washington Post | Here’s Why
  5. Iran: Attack On Police Convoy In Restive Southeastern Province Kills 10 Officers
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs