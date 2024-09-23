“India Has No Role In Causing Destruction To The World”: Modi On Climate Change

Prime Minister Modi's remarks in the U.S. highlight India's delicate balancing act between economic growth and environmental responsibility. By emphasizing that India, despite its population size, contributes only minimally to global carbon emissions, Modi seeks to counter the narrative that emerging economies are primarily to blame for the climate crisis. His focus on green energy and India's tradition of environmental stewardship underscores the country's commitment to sustainable development. At the same time, Modi's vision of a digitally advanced and self-reliant India, particularly in sectors like mobile technology and education, signals a confident nation ready to lead on the global stage. India’s efforts to become an innovation and clean energy and higher education destination for the world underlines the country’s vision of aspiring to build a better future.