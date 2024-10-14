India And US Join Forces To Strengthen Global Mental Health Care

US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, during his visit to Bengaluru, stressed the urgent need for collaboration between the United States and India to tackle the global mental health crisis. He noted that both nations can learn from each other and create programs to improve mental health care, benefiting their people and the world. Dr. Murthy pointed out Dr. Murthy pointed out the shared challenges of loneliness, the impact of social media, and academic pressure affecting mental well-being. He called for a comprehensive approach that prioritizes both prevention and treatment, as well as policy changes to make social media safer for the youth.

A Longstanding Health Partnership

Dr. Murthy, the first US Surgeon General of Indian descent appointed by President Joe Biden, pointed out the strong health partnership between the US and India, which has lasted for over 60 years. These efforts have addressed significant health challenges like smallpox, polio, HIV, tuberculosis, and more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.

This successful partnership, he believes, lays a strong foundation for the two nations to address mental health challenges together. “This is a time for us to come together as two nations, to work on the issue of mental health, and the work that we do together can not only benefit our two countries but can benefit the entire world,” Dr. Murthy states.

Mental Health Crisis: A Growing Concern

The core of Dr. Murthy’s visit to India was to focus on the rising mental health crisis, especially among young people. He noted that mental health has often been overlooked or stigmatized, which has prevented people from seeking help. This stigma, he said, creates significant barriers to addressing mental health problems. "We are living through a growing mental health crisis... it's hitting young people particularly hard," said Dr. Murthy. For too long, the shame and stigma surrounding mental health have kept individuals from admitting when they are struggling or seeking necessary support.

Collaboration with NIMHANS and Other Institutions

During his visit to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru, Dr. Murthy looked into the various collaborative efforts already underway between the US and Indian institutions. These initiatives involve research and support from various US government health centers to address mental health issues. He praised this partnership and expressed hope for further growth in joint mental health initiatives.

"We're proud of that collaboration, and there are more ideas for how that collaboration can grow in the future. We have a lot that we can learn from each other," said Dr. Murthy. He emphasized that both countries are facing similar challenges in the mental health space and can benefit from working together to find solutions.

Key Contributors to the Mental Health Crisis

Through his interactions with students, healthcare providers, and community organizations in India, Dr. Murthy identified three key contributors to the mental health crisis: loneliness and isolation, the impact of social media, and the overwhelming pressure faced by students.

Loneliness and Isolation: Talking about the worldwide epidemic of loneliness, he pointed out that social isolation has a profound impact on an individual’s mental health. This state of isolation can exacerbate feelings of disconnection and despair. Impact of Social Media: Social media's influence on mental health, especially among young people, has been a growing concern. The digital transformation of relationships has fundamentally changed how people communicate and relate to one another. Dr. Murthy noted that while social media connects people globally, it also creates new challenges by contributing to feelings of inadequacy, comparison, and anxiety, especially in young users. Pressure on Students: It is common among students in both countries to face immense academic and social pressure. This pressure can be greatly overwhelming and can further contribute to mental health struggles. Dr. Murthy stressed the importance of creating systems that help students manage these stressors more effectively. Prevention and Access to Care: Dr. Murthy discussed the need for better access to mental healthcare and prevention. He noted that while treating mental health issues is important, it's also essential to address their root causes. Early support and community help can reduce the impact of these problems.

"In medicine, we focus a lot on treatment and often not enough on prevention. This is a time when we can't afford to do that. We have to do both," said Dr. Murthy. He stressed that mental health care is just as important as physical health care and often has a direct impact on physical well-being.

Social Media: The Need for Safer Platforms

Dr. Murthy stated that making social media platforms safer for young people should be a legislative and policy priority. While social media offers connection and communication opportunities, it also poses risks to mental health, especially for youth. These platforms often exacerbate feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and insecurity.

"The policy changes that I've called for apply to the United States of America, but the problem of social media and its impact on youth mental health is being felt by many countries," Dr. Murthy explained. He urged all nations to address this issue proactively, ensuring that children and adolescents are protected from harmful effects online.

Dr. Murthy suggested that solutions should go beyond simply advising families on how to manage social media. He believes that platforms themselves must become safer to reduce the burden on families trying to navigate the complex online landscape.

Looking Ahead: A Global Effort

Dr. Murthy's message was clear: mental health is a global crisis that needs global solutions. By collaborating, the US and India can develop effective mental health programs, create safer social media spaces, and reduce stigma around mental health care.

The joint efforts between the two nations, particularly in research, education, and policy, have the potential to benefit not just their citizens but also people worldwide. Dr. Murthy believes that real progress can be achieved if mental health is made a priority on both national and global levels.

As the mental health crisis continues to grow, particularly among young people, the call to action is urgent. Dr. Murthy’s visit to India underscores the importance of this issue and highlights the potential for transformative change through international collaboration.

Mental health is a global concern, and this partnership between the US and India presents a promising and healthier future for everyone. As Dr. Murthy stated, "The work that we do together can not only benefit our two countries but can benefit the entire world."