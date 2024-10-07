Blogs

IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Six Kerala Districts Amid Moderate Rainfall Forecast

In addition to the yellow alert, earlier reports from the IMD had placed certain districts under an orange alert, indicating the possibility of heavier rainfall in those regions.

Yellow Alert for Rainfall in Kerala
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for six districts in Kerala on Monday, forecasting continued moderate rainfall across the state. The districts under alert include Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

According to the district-wise rainfall forecast released on Sunday, these areas are expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, with precipitation levels ranging from 5 to 15 mm per hour. Gusty winds, with speeds reaching up to 40 km/h, are also expected in parts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam districts.

In addition to the yellow alert, earlier reports from the IMD had placed certain districts under an orange alert, indicating the possibility of heavier rainfall in those regions. Orange alerts, typically issued for conditions that pose a moderate risk, serve as a preemptive warning for local authorities to stay prepared for potential waterlogging, flash floods, or landslides. Although no new orange alerts have been announced for Monday, the heavy rain previously recorded across Kerala continues to pose challenges in certain areas.

On Sunday, several parts of Kerala experienced significant rainfall. The IMD reported that manual observatories recorded 93 mm of rain at Kannur Airport, followed by 28 mm in Palakkad and 13 mm at Karipur Airport. Other notable readings included 7 mm in Alappuzha and Kannur, while Punalur received 5 mm.

Data from Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) and Automated Rain Gauges (ARG) revealed further high rainfall totals across the state. Anakkayam in Malappuram district recorded 71 mm, while Panniyoor in Kannur registered 64 mm and Panathur in Kasaragod saw 62.5 mm. In Idukki, Udumbannoor received 50.5 mm of rainfall, with Nilambur (35.5 mm) and Palemad (23 mm) in Malappuram also seeing substantial precipitation. Other significant readings included 22.5 mm in Peringome (Kannur) and 21 mm in Karapuzha (Wayanad).

With the IMD’s forecast of more rainfall and thunderstorms for the coming days, residents in the affected districts are urged to remain cautious, especially in areas prone to waterlogging or flash floods. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to manage potential disruptions caused by the continued downpour.

The IMD continues to track weather patterns and issue timely alerts, ensuring that both the public and local authorities can take the necessary precautions to mitigate risks during this period of heightened rainfall.

(This article is reworked version of a PTI feed)

