IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Six Kerala Districts Amid Moderate Rainfall Forecast

In addition to the yellow alert, earlier reports from the IMD had placed certain districts under an orange alert, indicating the possibility of heavier rainfall in those regions. Orange alerts, typically issued for conditions that pose a moderate risk, serve as a preemptive warning for local authorities to stay prepared for potential waterlogging, flash floods, or landslides. Although no new orange alerts have been announced for Monday, the heavy rain previously recorded across Kerala continues to pose challenges in certain areas.