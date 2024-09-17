Blogs

ICMR: New Guidelines To Tackle Antibiotic Misuse In India

ICMR issues new guidelines to curb antibiotic misuse in India, aiming to reduce antimicrobial resistance and promote responsible healthcare practices.

New Guidelines To Tackle Antibiotic Misuse In India
New Guidelines To Tackle Antibiotic Misuse In India
info_icon

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – a government body – has begun a massive campaign to reduce the misuse of antibiotics especially for common ailments such as upper respiratory tract infections, fever, and community-acquired pneumonia. These conditions usually result in the administration of antibiotics where they are not required further for public health concerns of antimicrobial resistance.

Tackling Antibiotic Misuse

Another significant problem has been the overuse of antibiotics, which has only worsened during the pandemic due to the administration of such medication as azithromycin in cases where they are not warranted. This misuse together with increased accessibility of antibiotics without prescription has acted as a catalyst to the development of AMR. AMR has been directly responsible of over 297000 deaths in India in 2019, making it an issue of high concern and priority for health ministries.

Focus Areas of the Guidelines

The guidelines issued by the ICMR will cover the empirical usage only of antibiotics—those that are administered before the identification of the specific pathogen causing an infection. Such empirical treatments sometimes lead to the prescription of antibiotics more often for viral ailments such as the upper respiratory tract infections in which antibiotics are not beneficial. For instance, 95% of these infections are viral, while antibiotics are often administered hence requiring a better direction from the clinicians.

The guidelines will help healthcare providers make evidence-based decisions on when to start, stop, or switch antibiotics, with a focus on using narrow-spectrum antibiotics from the WHO's "Access" group, which are associated with fewer side effects and a lower risk of resistance.

The aim of these guidelines is to facilitate evidence-based decisions for healthcare providers on when to start, stop, or switch antibiotics, with reference to the WHO “Access” category of narrow-spectrum antibiotics that cause minimal side effects and possession of lower levels of resistance.

Global Comparisons and the Need for Rapid Diagnostics

In contrast to the healthcare settings of developed countries like that of the USA where the physicians use algorithms for suggesting suitable antibiotics, India has certain limitations because of the absence of rapid diagnostic kits for outpatients. The lack of these diagnostics results in the use of antibiotics that can be deemed unnecessary. This is where the new guidelines come into play, as they give physicians a framework for prescribing antibiotics since they may not necessarily be able to conduct rapid tests.

WHO’s Classification of Antibiotics

The World Health Organization (WHO) categorizes antibiotics into three groups:

  1. Access: These are antibiotics that are more specific in that they only affect certain pathogens, and hence are less likely to be resisted.

  2. Watch: Medications that are administered in somewhat severe illnesses, with chances of resistance comparatively higher.

  3. Reserve: Specific antibiotics are used in cases when the disease is caused by bacteria that are resistant to other antibiotics.

In most cases, the ICMR’s recommended guidelines suggest the use of “Access” antibiotics in order to prevent the unnecessary use of stronger drugs. Through promoting the right use of these drugs, the guidelines are well intended to help mitigate the increasing cases of AMR.

Addressing Diagnostic Challenges

A significant barrier to curbing antibiotic overuse is the unavailability of fast diagnostic tests. Physicians, especially those working in rural or outpatient facilities often prescribe empirical treatments since they do not have access to prompt and comprehensive tests to identify the cause of the infections. This often leads to the prescription of unnecessary antibiotics, especially for diseases such as dengue, which require supportive management as the recommended treatment.

A Step Forward in Combating AMR

It can be said that the guidelines have been issued by ICMR at the right time as India ranks second in antibiotic resistance in the world. These guidelines will provide busy clinicians with clear, evidence-based guidance to help reduce the use of unnecessary antibiotics and ultimately help tackle AMR. This way, the ICMR hopes that more rational prescriptions of antibiotics will emerge across the country, both in the private and public sectors.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jasprit Bumrah Troubles Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli In India Nets Ahead Of Bangladesh Tests
  2. Arjun Tendulkar Takes Nine Wickets For Goa CA XI In KSCA Invitational Tournament
  3. Barbados Royals Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch BR Vs SKN Match
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Test Preview: Rohit Sharma's Men Bask In Chennai Sun During Their Third Training Session - Watch
  5. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 1st SL Vs NZ Test On TV And Online
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 1: Five Matches To Watch Out For
  2. Parma Vs Udinese, Serie A: Mandela Keita Sent Off Early As Opponents Stage Comeback
  3. Al Nassr Vs Al Shorta, AFC Champions League Elite: Cristiano Ronaldo's Absence Leads To Draw
  4. Cyprus FA Criticized After Latest Violence At Top-Flight Game Sparks Calls For Away-Fan Ban
  5. Emery Focused On 'New Mentality' In Aston Villa's Champions League Debut
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs South Korea LIVE Score, Third-place Hockey Play-off Asian Champions Trophy: PAK Make Early Circle Entry, But KOR's Goalie Denies
  2. India Vs China Hockey Head To Head Record Ahead Of Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final
  3. MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024: Schedule, Teams, Prize Money And All Details
  4. Pakistan Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd-4th Place Match
  5. India Vs China Final Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 17, 2024
  2. 'Unacceptable': India Reacts To New York BAPS Temple Vandalism | A Look At Past Incidents
  3. Kolkata Doctor Case: SC Directs Wikipedia To Remove Name And Photo Of Victim | The Case So Far
  4. AAP Accepts Atishi As Delhi CM Pick, Arvind Kejriwal To Resign Today
  5. 'Look At Their Own Record': MEA Hits Back To Iran Over Khamenei's 'Unacceptable' Comments On Minorities In India
Entertainment News
  1. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  2. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  3. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  4. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  5. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
US News
  1. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  2. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  3. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
World News
  1. Gaza War: Israel Revises War Goals As Hezbollah, Houthis Step Up Attacks | Top Points
  2. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  3. Peru: 15 Dead, Thousands Of Hectares Of Land Scorched As Wildfires Sweep Across
  4. US Military Completes Withdrawal From Junta-Ruled Niger
  5. Massive Flooding In Central Europe
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case: SC Directs Wikipedia To Remove Name And Photo Of Victim | The Case So Far
  2. AAP Accepts Atishi As Delhi CM Pick, Arvind Kejriwal To Resign Today
  3. Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: How Parties Fared In Previous Years
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 17, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors, Top Cops And Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory
  6. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  7. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  8. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav