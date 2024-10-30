Haryana Sees 29% Drop In Stubble Burning Incidents, Thanks To New Initiatives

The state’s measures also include strict enforcement. Legal action has been taken against 192 farmers violating anti-burning laws, resulting in 334 fines amounting to Rs 8.45 lakh. Additionally, 418 "red entries" have been recorded in the field records of these farmers, marking them as repeat offenders. To raise awareness, the government is educating farmers on the harmful effects of stubble burning, which not only contributes to air pollution but also depletes soil fertility.