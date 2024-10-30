Blogs

Haryana Sees 29% Drop In Stubble Burning Incidents, Thanks To New Initiatives

Haryana's stubble burning incidents have decreased by 29% this year due to targeted crop residue management initiatives led by the state government.

Stubble Burning
Haryana Sees 29% Drop In Stubble Burning Incidents, Thanks To New Initiatives
The Haryana government has reported a 29% reduction in stubble burning incidents this year, attributing the success to new crop residue management initiatives. Following directives from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the state has rolled out a targeted program offering financial support to encourage farmers to manage crop residue responsibly and meet zero-burning targets. As of this year, 713 incidents of stubble burning were recorded, a substantial drop compared to the same period last year.

Under the program, villages are categorized into red, yellow, and green zones based on past stubble burning incidents. Panchayats in red and yellow zones are incentivized to achieve zero-burning targets, with Rs 1 lakh offered to red-zone panchayats and Rs 50,000 for those in yellow zones. This community-focused approach aims to motivate collective responsibility and environmental stewardship at the village level.

The state’s measures also include strict enforcement. Legal action has been taken against 192 farmers violating anti-burning laws, resulting in 334 fines amounting to Rs 8.45 lakh. Additionally, 418 "red entries" have been recorded in the field records of these farmers, marking them as repeat offenders. To raise awareness, the government is educating farmers on the harmful effects of stubble burning, which not only contributes to air pollution but also depletes soil fertility.

A key part of Haryana’s strategy is making crop residue management machinery affordable. Since 2018-19, nearly 1,00,882 machines have been made available at subsidies ranging from 50% to 80%, with 9,844 machines distributed this year. To further support farmers, a Rs 1,000 per acre incentive is offered for managing paddy residue. Additionally, under the *Mera Pani-Meri Virasat Yojana*, farmers who adopt alternative crops in paddy areas receive Rs 7,000 per acre. This year, 33,712 farmers registered for crop diversification, covering 66,181 acres.

In promoting sustainable agriculture, Haryana is also offering Rs 4,000 per acre for farmers adopting Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR), a technique that conserves water and mitigates stubble burning. Additionally, industries near farming areas have been encouraged to use stubble in their production, creating alternative income sources for farmers and reducing the reliance on burning as a disposal method.

In the past four years, the state has invested Rs 223 crore in various incentives to encourage sustainable practices and environmentally friendly agriculture. This comprehensive approach, combining financial support, strict enforcement, and awareness campaigns, reflects Haryana's strong commitment to reducing environmental harm while promoting sustainable farming practices. Through these concerted efforts, Haryana hopes to continue the downward trend in stubble burning and make significant strides toward a cleaner, more sustainable agricultural sector for future generations.

(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)

