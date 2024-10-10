Blogs

Global Wildlife Populations Drop 73% In 50 Years: WWF Report

A new report from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) reveals a shocking decline in global wildlife populations, with an average decrease of 73% between 1970 and 2020. The "Living Planet Report 2024" attributes this alarming drop to habitat loss, climate change, and pollution. One particularly concerning case is that of India's vultures, where three species, the white-rumped vulture, the Indian vulture, and the slender-billed vulture have experienced drastic declines of 67%, 48%, and 89%, respectively, over the past three decades.

The report highlights that this decline is not limited to vultures or even to India, it spans various ecosystems globally. Freshwater species have suffered an astounding 85% decline, while terrestrial species have decreased by 69% and marine species by 56%. The primary threat to wildlife is habitat degradation, mainly driven by food production systems. Other significant threats include overexploitation, invasive species, and diseases that further jeopardize fragile ecosystems.

Despite the worrying statistics, India offers some hope through its active wildlife conservation efforts. Government initiatives and effective habitat management have led to the stabilization and recovery of several species. For example, the latest All-India Tiger Estimation reports at least 3,682 tigers, a significant increase from 2,967 in 2018. Additionally, the first Snow Leopard Population Assessment estimates that 718 snow leopards exist across 70% of their range.

However, the report also warns that ongoing ecological degradation, exacerbated by climate change, may push ecosystems toward irreversible tipping points. Chennai serves as a notable example; rapid urbanization has resulted in an 85% reduction in wetlands, leaving the city more vulnerable to floods and droughts intensified by climate change.

Ravi Singh, the Secretary-General and CEO of WWF-India, highlighted how nature, climate, and human well-being are all connected. He pointed out that the next five years will be critical for the future of our planet. Although global agreements like the Global Biodiversity Framework and the Paris Agreement seek to stop the loss of nature and control temperature increases, WWF warns that current national commitments aren’t enough to meet the 2030 targets and prevent serious tipping points.

The report calls for urgent collective action to combat climate change and biodiversity loss. It urges transformation across energy, food, and finance systems to secure a sustainable future for both nature and humanity. Addressing these challenges is essential not only for wildlife but also for the well-being of future generations.

