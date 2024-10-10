Global Wildlife Populations Drop 73% In 50 Years: WWF Report

Ravi Singh, the Secretary-General and CEO of WWF-India, highlighted how nature, climate, and human well-being are all connected. He pointed out that the next five years will be critical for the future of our planet. Although global agreements like the Global Biodiversity Framework and the Paris Agreement seek to stop the loss of nature and control temperature increases, WWF warns that current national commitments aren’t enough to meet the 2030 targets and prevent serious tipping points.